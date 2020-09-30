Sweater Sets Are The Fall Trend Beloved By Grandmas & Influencers Alike

Scroll To See More Images

Trends for fall are often relatively predictable, but only your grandma saw the sweater sets craze coming. (Leave it to our grandparents to know a good thing when they see it.) And while you might assume that the trend is a designated springtime look, some of the best sweater sets are are actually ideal for fall. These matching pieces give you just the right amount of coziness during transitional weather—and are high-key cute. Of course, sweater sets today aren’t quite the same as the looks your granny loves, but the 2020 styles have all the nostalgia and vintage vibes you could ever want.

Think sleek tanks and cropped cardigans in colors perfect for the season. You can wear them with everything from your favorite high-waisted jeans to a plaid mini skirt—and trust me, you’ll want to. Sweater sets are the perfect transitional look for fall and beyond. For days when the weather isn’t quite chilly enough to warrant a jacket, just throw on a sweater set and you’re good to go. And when the weather does get a bit frigid? Sweater sets are still great for layering. You can toss a cute puffer coat or trench over the set and voila! You’re warm and snug—and have a cute look to show off when you take off your coat.

The same goes on the opposite end of the spectrum, too. If it’s too hot outside, simply take off the cardigan and wear the matching top by itself. Wrap the cardi around your waist or throw it over your shoulders. These pieces might be ideal for fall, but they really do work in any season—and they deserve a place in your wardrobe.

So do yourself a favor and snag one of the cute sweater sets we’ve rounded up below. From options in fall-ready hues to sets that will work transition seamlessly from fall and winter to spring and summer, you’re sure to find a new addition to your closet. Stay cozy!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Cardigan Two-Piece Set

The fall hues in this Beneliza Cardigan Two-Piece Set are immaculate. I can just picture myself wearing this next to the fire while holding a warm PSL.

2. Puff Sleeve Cardigan & Tank

Pair this 525 Puff Sleeve Cardigan with the Spiritual Gangster Amor Crop Top, and you’ve got one chic sweater set on your hands. Sometimes, brands don’t have a set to shop, but you can easily create one yourself with similar pieces!

3. Cropped Tank Top & Cardigan Set

Talk about cozy vibes! This Forever 21 Cropped Tank Top & Cardigan set is so perfect for fall, I could cry. Wear it with some light-wash mom jeans or a plaid skirt this season.

4. Cardigan Set

I love a good green for fall, and this Callahan x Revolve Cardigan Set is one of the cutest I’ve seen. Both the tank and the cardigan would look so good as separates, too.

5. Cardigan & Bandeau Set

The tie-front detail on this Nasty Gal Cardigan and Bandeau Set is too cute to pass up. Plus, the pink hue looks great in any season—from fall all the way through summer.

6. Florentina Cardigan & Sweater Tank

OK, this Florentina Cardigan and Sweater Tank from For Love and Lemons might be my favorite pick yet. The bobbles on the sweater! The autumnal hues! I can’t get over it.

7. Square Neck Crop Top & Cardigan

When you pair the ELOQUII Square Neck Crop Top with the pleated-sleeve Sweater Cardigan, magic happens. This duo is the ideal neutral set you need in your closet this season.

8. Cami & Cardigan Two-Piece

Ooh, this baby blue cardigan sweater set is idyllic for year-round wear. Pair with cut-offs in summer, then some cream corduroy pants in fall. Plus, how cute are the button details?

9. Ami Cardi Set

Brights for fall and winter? You better believe it. This Majorelle Cardi Set is the pop of color you need in your cold-weather wardrobe—and will transition well into the warmer months, too.

10. Knitted Cardigan Matching Set

This fuzzy cardigan set is a cozy dream. The tank and sweater work well as a pair, but you could definitely wear the cardigan with cute turtleneck or graphic tee this fall, too.

11. Three-Piece Sweater Set

This cute sweater set doesn’t just include a cardigan and top—it also comes with a matching skirt, too. Talk about outfit possibilities! Plus, the houndstooth is a fall favorite.