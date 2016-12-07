The Sweater Brands That Will Keep You Feeling Warm and Fuzzy All Winter Long

Knitwear is by nature a feel-good part of any wardrobe—just think of your cuddliest oversize pullover or that cashmere turtleneck you bought to get you through winter at your first grown-up office job. But unless you have a grandma sending you a freshly-knit sweater every year for the holidays, it’s not necessarily the most personal, and in the age of under-$100 Uniqlo cashmere, it’s easy to miss the hand-made touch—not to mention the real durability—of a high-quality knit.

However, there are a few brands right now that are laser-focused on doing knitwear really, really well—and not just in the sense of hitting the right trends. They’re globally-minded, with a shared aim of bettering the communities from which they source their materials and manufacture their goods, and they value sustainability and ethical production as highly as they value finding the perfect shade of cream for their fisherman sweaters.

Below, get to know—and shop—four unmissable knitwear brands making turtlenecks, cardigans, scarves, and more that you’ll want to curl up in till 2017.