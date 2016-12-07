The Sweater Brands That Will Keep You Feeling Warm and Fuzzy All Winter Long

Knitwear is by nature a feel-good part of any wardrobe—just think of your cuddliest oversize pullover or that cashmere turtleneck you bought to get you through winter at your first grown-up office job. But unless you have a grandma sending you a freshly-knit sweater every year for the holidays, it’s not necessarily the most personal, and in the age of under-$100 Uniqlo cashmere, it’s easy to miss the hand-made touch—not to mention the real durability—of a high-quality knit.
However, there are a few brands right now that are laser-focused on doing knitwear really, really well—and not just in the sense of hitting the right trends. They’re globally-minded, with a shared aim of bettering the communities from which they source their materials and manufacture their goods, and they value sustainability and ethical production as highly as they value finding the perfect shade of cream for their fisherman sweaters.
Below, get to know—and shop—four unmissable knitwear brands making turtlenecks, cardigans, scarves, and more that you’ll want to curl up in till 2017.
Augden
We're suckers for a heritage story—especially if it's accompanied by an actually-exceptional brand. Franceska Earls launched her line of hand-made knitwear after traveling to her mother's home country of Bolivia, and seeing an opportunity to bring the talent of the local artisans to the global market, while empowering the women to better provide for their families. Today, Augden has been going strong for six years, with the founder helming design operations in New York and her parents co-managing the day-to-day production in La Paz, the Bolivian administrative capital high in the Andes. The sweaters—easy cableknit pullovers, perfect cropped turtlenecks, slouchy marled tunics—and winter accessories are knit from local Alpaca fiber, making them as sustainable as they are supersoft. And as an added touch for Fall 2016, each garment is named after the artisan who made it, a tribute to "los manos de los angeles," or the "hands of angels," as the company calls its craftswomen.
Lourdes Pullover, $398; at Augden
Marta Crop Turtleneck, $398; at Augden
Rocio Headband, $88; at Augden
Felicita Crop Cardi, $398; at Augden
Anita Boyfriend Turtleneck, $398; at Augden
Naadam
If ever you find yourself with a question about Mongolian goat herders or the finer points of cashmere's commodity price, Naadam founder Matt Scanlan is a good guy to ask. Along with business partner Diederik Rijsemus and co-founder Hadas Saar, he launched the brand in 2010 with the goal of improving the cashmere supply chain from the bottom up, bettering conditions for herders, and cutting out middlemen who would typically offer them low prices, take high margins, and drive up the price of the final product. The result? High-quality knits that'll last, both in classic neutrals and seasonal colors like mustard yellow and blush pink.
Eterna Cashmere Rib Crewneck, $225; at Naadam
Anima Cashmere Mockneck, $199; at Naadam
Surmount Cashmere Crewneck, $199; at Naadam
Thayer Cashmere Travel Wrap, $250; at Naadam
Claudette Cotton Cashmere T-Shirt, $75; at Naadam
Kordal
This Brooklyn-based brand has a knack for making pieces that look thoroughly modern without being the least bit trendy (read: disposable). Founder Mandy Kordal had sustainability in mind when she launched the line three years ago, and still makes it a major tenet of its mission. 80 percent of the pieces, which range from cropped jumpsuits to luxurious knit socks, are made in the U.S.A., with the remainder produced by a women's cooperative in Lima, Peru.
Celeste Cardigan, $330; at Kordal
Siizu
While this sustainably-focused newcomer also offers woven pieces in organic cotton and silk, its knitwear is particularly enticing. Made from cashmere sourced from inner Mongolia and machine-washable Italian merino wool, the sweaters hit the sweet spot between cozy and cool. Plus, for those who appreciate Everlane levels of transparency, they lay out the details of their fabrics and factories online so you can do your research before commiting to a purchase.
Vina Turtleneck Sweater, $90; at Siizu
The Crewneck Merino Sweater, $105; at Siizu
Innana Cashmere Sweater, $105; at Siizu
Munin Sleeveless Sweater, $55; at Siizu
Vina Turtleneck Sweater, $90; at Siizu
