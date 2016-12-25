StyleCaster
19 Matching Sweatsuits for a Celebrity-Approved One-And-Done Outfit

by
Photo: Getty Images

How fortunate we are to live in an age when wearing a sweatsuit out of the house no longer sends the message: “Please do not talk to me, for I have given up on life.” Now, you can put on an oversized Champion hoodie and matching baggy sweats, and hey! Insta-Vetements.

MORE: 14 Ways to Take Track Pants Outside the Gym

Of course, it does help if you’re young, rich, and beautiful—which might be why Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna are so fond of the style. Unlike the hip-hugging, midriff-flaunting tracksuits favored by the It girls of the early aughts, the coolest sets today look like they could actually be worn to the gym (although the prices might say differently).

Here, for instance, is Bella earlier this week, in a hoodie and sweatpants designed by Chrome Hearts, the brand she’s gearing up to launch a collaboration with:

And here’s Kylie in coordinating pink-on-pink:

14474182 1142179912536251 4664589772017106944 n 19 Matching Sweatsuits for a Celebrity Approved One And Done Outfit

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

MORE: Zendaya on Her New Clothing Line and Why ‘Weird’ Can Be a Good Thing

Finally, we have Zendaya, who, when I interviewed her earlier this month, said this set was her favorite piece from her line, because you can put it on and—boom—you have an outfit.

14566508 1190412111053249 7661848767003361280 n 19 Matching Sweatsuits for a Celebrity Approved One And Done Outfit

Credit: Instagram | @zendaya

Below, shop 19 sweatsuits cool enough for an Insta girl—and anyone else for that matter.

Champion + UO Reverse Weave Hoodie Sweatshirt, $65; at Urban Outfitters

Champion + UO Reverse Weave Jogger Pant, $65; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Baserange Grey Melange Doha Turtleneck Sweatshirt, $52 (was $130); at Totokaelo

Baserange Grey Melange Jounich Sweatpants with Zip, $68 (was $170); at Totokaelo

Photo: Totokaelo

Yellow Stripe Sweatshirt, $39.90; at Zara

Trousers with Side Band, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

DG Sweatsuit, $120; at Danielle Guizio

Photo: Danielle Guizio

Daniel Patrick Cropped Sweatshirt, $150; at Farfetch

Daniel Patrick Roaming Track Pants, $200; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Stripe Accent Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Set, $81; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda

Tna Whitecap Hoodie, $75; at Aritzia

Tna Columbia Pant, $65; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

The Upside Fuji Long-Sleeve Cotton-Blend T-Shirt, $110; at Matches Fashion

The Upside Aniki Cotton-Blend Jersey Track Pants, $110; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion

Slate Terry Destructed Raw Edge Hoodie, $48; at Elwood

Photo: Elwood

Slate Terry Destructed Raw Edge Jogger, $48; at Elwood

Photo: Elwood

Chloe Flame Tracksuit Top, $92; at Hardware LDN

Chloe Flame Tracksuit Botton, $92; at Hardware LDN

Photo: Hardware LDN

Honey Punch Cozy Hoodie, $56; at Bloomingdale’s

Honey Punch Cozy Joggers, $56; at Bloomingdale’s

Photo: Bloomingdale’s

Olivia von Halle New York Striped Silk-Blend Sweatshirt and Track Pants Set, $1,425; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

T by Alexander Wang Soft French Terry Sweatshirt, $215; at Alexander Wang

T by Alexander Wang Soft French Terry Sweatpants, $210; at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang

Split Hi Lo Sweatshirt, $195; at Pam & Gela 

Photo: Pam & Gela

Betsee Sweatpants, $175; at Pam & Gela

Photo: Pam & Gela

Color Block Knitted Top, $85; at Topshop

Color Block Knitted Joggers, $70; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Vetements 11-Inch Gun Club Hoodie, $1,210; at The Webster

Vetements 11-Inch Gun Club, $690; at The Webster

Photo: The Webster

Essentials Monte Crop, $88; at Wildfox

Essentials Knox Pants, $92; at Wildfox

Photo: Wildfox

Cropped Z Graphic Crewneck, $50; at Daya by Zendaya

High-Waist Z Graphic Sweatpants, $50; at Daya by Zendaya

Photo: Daya by Zendaya

Baja East Black Cashmere Ribbed Sweater, $645 (was $1,195); at Ssense

Baja East Black Cashmere Ribbed Lounge Pants, $548 (was $1,095); at Ssense

Photo: Ssense

