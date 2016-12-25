19 Matching Sweatsuits for a Celebrity-Approved One-And-Done Outfit

How fortunate we are to live in an age when wearing a sweatsuit out of the house no longer sends the message: “Please do not talk to me, for I have given up on life.” Now, you can put on an oversized Champion hoodie and matching baggy sweats, and hey! Insta-Vetements.

Of course, it does help if you’re young, rich, and beautiful—which might be why Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna are so fond of the style. Unlike the hip-hugging, midriff-flaunting tracksuits favored by the It girls of the early aughts, the coolest sets today look like they could actually be worn to the gym (although the prices might say differently).

Here, for instance, is Bella earlier this week, in a hoodie and sweatpants designed by Chrome Hearts, the brand she’s gearing up to launch a collaboration with:

And here’s Kylie in coordinating pink-on-pink:

Finally, we have Zendaya, who, when I interviewed her earlier this month, said this set was her favorite piece from her line, because you can put it on and—boom—you have an outfit.

Below, shop 19 sweatsuits cool enough for an Insta girl—and anyone else for that matter.