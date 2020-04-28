The Best Natural Supplements For Energy & Focus

Ideally, sustained energy and undisrupted focus would come naturally—or at least courtesy of eating a healthy diet as opposed to knocking back several cups of coffee a day. Unfortunately, this dream world isn’t always a reality, and while it can be tempting to fight fatigue and brain fog with caffeine and late afternoon sugary snacks for a spike, these remedies often come hand in hand with the jitters, a major crash or pounding headache. Every day, we’re faced with the task of battling a never-ending continuum of distractions, from endless emails to immutable social media alerts practically screaming our name.

And aside from the aforementioned side effects posed by stimulants, sugar, and other quick fixes, if you’re prone to anxiety, these solutions can make your symptoms worse. Fortunately, there are plenty of natural supplements that can help reboot our brains and get our focus and vitality back on track without a sugary energy drink or double espresso. Best of all, some of the supplements (especially adaptogens), can not only can they help combat lethargy and a dwindling attention span, but they can also help calm our nerves simultaneously. Ahead, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite natural supplements to help with productivity and energy support.

1. Vital Vitamins Brain Supplement Nootropics Booster

Enriched with a slew of brain-booster including DHEA, Ginkgo Biloba, and fatigue-blasting vitamin B12, this natural supplement promotes deeper focus, combats sleepiness and mental clarity without causing a crash or giving you the shakes. DHEA has been shown to help enhance cognitive function and mental clarity, while Ginko Biloba, a Chineese herb, has been touted as a natural caffeine alternative to keep you altert.

2. 1 Body Thyroid Support Supplement

Proper thyroid function is critical when it comes to fighting fatigue—whether mental or physical, and this natural supplement is chock full of herbs and vitamins that help keep it healthy. This vegetarian formula also contains adaptogenic mushrooms (Ashwagandha), which helps promote better mental clarity while also calming the nerves, unlike other stimulating substances. It also contains a broad range of essential vitamins and minerals, from Zinc and Selenium to vitamin B12 complex for natural fatigue-fighting benefits.

3. NutraChamps Focussed Energy Supplement

This crash-free, brain-boosting supplement is formulated with a blend of clean, energy-enhancing ingredients, including Yerba Mate, L-theanine, and caffeine. While caffeine can often cause side effects or lead to a crash, L-theanine and caffeine actually work synergistically with another to promote sustained energy while also reducing stress and tension at the same time.