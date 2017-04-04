StyleCaster
Share

The Superfood Secrets Celebs Swear By

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Superfood Secrets Celebs Swear By

by
The Superfood Secrets Celebs Swear By
13 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER / Getty

Ah, celebrities. They’re always touting the benefits of some hard-to-pronounce magical root, or guzzling smoothies packed with fantastical powders promising outlandish results, or proclaiming that one particular food or another made them glow from the inside out, or shouting from the rooftops the incredible healing powers of, like, maca. And though we don’t doubt that celebs stay healthy and happy with the help of their many superfood obsessions, we honestly don’t have the time (nor the money) to keep up with their ongoing menu. It’s too much.

MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

That said, it is fun to read about the latest celebrity favorite, and watch the superfood saga from afar. These days, “superfoods” really run the gamut—we’ve heard celebs kneel at the alter of just about everything, from the lowly spinach leaf and the salmon filet to the more highfalutin noni juice and cordyceps powder. So, we rounded some of our favorites up, so you too can discover stars’ fave superfoods. Enjoy—just don’t try them all at once.

MORE: The 30 Most (NOT-FAMOUS!) Naked Women on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr

Kerr counts noni juice, goji berries, chia seeds, and maca powder as integral parts of staying healthy.

Photo: Getty
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow has been vocal about her love for a smoothie that includes maca, ashwagandha, ho shou wu, and cordyceps powder. Have at it, folks.

Photo: Getty
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

“I like ginger shots,” Gomez told James Corden. “I actually like to eat a piece of ginger every morning. It’s so good.”

Photo: Getty
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

We already knew that Beckham likes to eat salmon every single day (I mean … same?) but she also apparently has been known to snack on bladderwhack.

Photo: Getty
Rihanna
Rihanna

RiRi's trainer Harley Pasternak revealed that her diet is loaded with superfoods. "A typical breakfast would be almond butter on toast with fruit, and through the day she'll have small meals like quinoa with fruit and veg, a Greek yoghurt and some nuts to keep hunger at bay," he said. "Then something like spicy cod and avocado salad for dinner." Sounds like she's giving Victoria Beckham a run for her money.

Photo: Getty
Ciara
Ciara

For something a little more accessible, Ciara swears by her go-to salad, which includes "romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, feta cheese, and cucumbers."

Photo: Getty
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

Apparently, Jenner is a huge fan of matcha green tea. Antioxidants galore.

Photo: Getty
Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Bey invested in something called WTRMLN WTR, which we're pretty sure is just watermelon water with no vowels. "I invested in WTRMLN WTR because it’s the future of clean, natural hydration," she said. Her feelings about the drink (that is apparently high in choline, which aids in learning and memory in developing babies—hello, pregnant with twins!) are super lofty as well. "This is more than an investment in a brand, it's an investment in female leaders, fitness, American farmers and the health of people and our planet," Bey said. Whew. 

Photo: Getty
Madonna
Madonna

Madge invested $1.5 million in coconut water, so—safe to say she's a fan of the hydrating and electrolyte-filled drink.

Photo: Getty
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Of course, someone had to vote for acai. You can't hit up a breakfast joint these days without an acai bowl being thrust in your face, and Hadid is here for it. "I love acai bowls," she said. "We always took them to the beach growing up, so I guess it's a little piece of home."

Photo: Getty
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe

We're not sure hummus really counts as a superfood, but Monáe has given a shout-out to the chickpea dip as a standby tour snack. "I try to eat a lot of salads while I’m traveling, but when I need a light, fluffy snack, I reach for my pita chips and hummus," she said.

Photo: Getty
Rita Ora
Rita Ora

"Eat it then popeye," Ora tweeted, along with a link to a Instagram of a bowl of spinach. Though she has since deleted the Instagram (perhaps spinach doesn't go with her Insta-scheme after all), her tweet lives on. And so does her love for spinach, we'd guess, which she also documented during a Self cover shoot.

Photo: Getty
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen

Gisele only eats superfoods, so—hard to pick just one here. We'll go with the thing she starts her day with—sorry, the thing she "faces her day head-on" with. "Around 6 a.m., we face the day head-on with a glass of warm water and pressed lemon to balance the body's alkaline levels and kick-start the digestive system," she said. Cool, same.

Photo: Getty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 7 Best Products to Buy at Sephora Right Now

The 7 Best Products to Buy at Sephora Right Now
  • Miranda Kerr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow
  • Selena Gomez
  • Victoria Beckham
  • Rihanna
  • Ciara
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Beyoncé
  • Madonna
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Rita Ora
  • Gisele Bündchen
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share