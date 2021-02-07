Watch the 2021 Super Bowl Commercials Everyone Will Be Talking About After the Game

Half the fun of Super Bowl Sunday is getting to see all the new and delightfully bizarre ads that companies produce every year—and this year’s no different. Ahead, you’ll find some of the best Super Bowl commercials of 2021. But first, here’s a little background on everything that went into football’s biggest night in 2021.

It’s no surprise that many of our time-honored celebrations have been impacted by the ongoing health crisis, and Super Bowl LV is no exception. This year’s Super Bowl commercials took a hit, with big advertisers like Coke, Pepsi, and Budweiser pulling out from their regular ad spots. As for those ad spots—a Super Bowl commercial in 2021 could run anywhere upwards of $5.5 million for a 30-second slot—so it makes sense that it reportedly took CBS longer than usual to secure advertisers for this year’s game. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing: 2021’s Super Bowl TV ads include a handful of newcomer brands and, of course, some fan-favorite staples.

Keep on reading for some of the best Super Bowl commercials of 2021. And while you’re at it, you might as well get snacking on some loaded nachos or get started on that slow-cooker recipe for your at-home celebration, too! Watch the best Super Bowl 2021 commercials ahead.

Amazon

If you’ve ever dreamt of Michael B. Jordan whispering sweet nothings into your ear, then let’s just say this Amazon Alexa ad was made for you.

Bud Light

Bud Light is back, and this time they’re bringing together a league of past cameos to assemble the “Bud Light Legends.” But familiar hero Bud Knight suffers a tragic fate, Avengers: Endgame style.

Cheetos

Ashton Kutcher makes his musical debut in this Cheetos ad when he catches wife Mila Kunis eating his Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix. Shaggy—and his 2000 hit, “It Wasn’t Me”—naturally make an appearance.

Chipotle

In this ad, a young boy thinks about all the ways a single burrito can “change the world”—from sustainable farming, to local green efforts.

Dexcom

Nick Jonas has always been outspoken about his struggle with diabetes, and in this commercial for Dexcom, he’s singing the praises of a new kind of glucose-monitoring system that requires no finger prick.

Doritos

A 2-D version of Matthew McConaughey floats with the wind and gets sucked up by a Roomba in this hilariously bizarre ad. But don’t worry, Doritos 3-D chips come to the rescue.

Ford

Ford’s #FinishStrong campaign asks Americans to continue looking out for one another amid the ongoing health crisis. This accompanying ad highlights the efforts of frontline workers while offering a glimpse of hope for the future.

Frito-Lay

None other than Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch narrates a tale of two Manning brothers on a “Night Before Super Bowl.” Check it out if you want to see Payton and Eli wearing matching PJs.

GM

Will Ferrell loses his mind when he learns that Norway produces more electric cars per capita than the U.S—so he recruits some celebrity buds to help him fix this.

Hellman’s

Amy Schumer steps into her glowing refrigerator late one night in this ad for Hellman’s Mayonnaise. Oh, and did we mention her fridge is *only* stocked with mayo?

Indeed

After a year of record unemployment in America, Indeed celebrates the joys of finally finding a new job.

Jimmy John’s

Comedian Brad Garrett stars as the “King of Cold Cuts” in this mafia inspired Jimmy John’s ad.

Klarna

Four little Maya Rudolph’s star in this spot for Klarna, the Swedish banking app that lets customers pay for items in four interest-free payments.

Logitech

Lil Nas X is on board to “defy logic” for Logitech, highlighting all the gifts of creatives in 2021.

M&M

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy’s secret is out when he can’t bear to part with his M&M.

Michelob Ultra

Superstar athletes like Serena Williams and Peyton Manning make an appearance in this happiness-boosting ad for Michelob Ultra.

Mountain Dew

If John Cena tells you to count the number of Watermelon Dews in Mountain Dew’s Super Bowl spot for the chance to win $1 million, you already know you have to try.

Oikos

Ever seen someone’s game face in slow-motion? Oikos Pro yogurt proves it isn’t always pretty, even for the pros.

Paramount

Patrick Stewart summons a superstar crew of actors, hosts, and characters whose shows and films are all set to stream on Paramount’s new service, launching March 4.

Pringles

Stacking Pringles proves to be the most important mission in the world over at NASA—stranded astronauts be damned.

Proctor & Gamble

Dawn and Swiffer team up to address the “chore gap” after a year where stay-at-home orders often saw work piling up on one family member, instead of every family member.

Robinhood

In this untimely ad, Robinhood claims “we are all investors.” That is, unless you’re shorting GameStop.

Rockstar Energy

Rapper Lil Baby inspires people to grind and hustle until they make their dreams come true in this ad for Rockstar Energy.

Sam Adams

No Budweiser, no problem. Sam Adams lets its Clydesdales loose to wreak havoc on Boston. Love from “your cousin from Boston,” indeed.

Scotts

Celebs like Martha Stewart and Stanley from The Office show off their gardens in this ad for Scotts and Miracle-Gro. And yes, that includes a backyard TikTok from John Travolta and his daughter.

Squarespace

Dolly Parton’s “5 to 9” scores this Squarespace ad for entrepreneurs—at the least the ones who aren’t afraid to kick off their passions, no matter the time.

State Farm

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl Sunday without Jake from State Farm, after all.

Stella Artois

Lenny Kravitz asks us all to “invest” in our “heartbeats” for Stella Artois. If Lenny’s saying it, it’s worth a try!

T-Mobile

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski consider retirement in this “banned” T-Mobile spot.

Tide

In this commercial for Tide, a sweatshirt with Jason Alexander’s face on it gets figuratively (but it might as well be literally) dragged through the mud.

Toyota

Turbo Tax

There’s a tax credit for everything, it seems. Whether that’s, uh, flatulence or alien visits. At least if TurboTax is filing!

Uber Eats

Cardi B stars alongside Wayne’s World’s Mike Myers and Dana Carvey to promote Uber Eats—all from Wayne’s mom’s basement.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.