The Best Sunglasses to Shop Right This Moment

Lauren Caruso
by
Best Sunglasses
Photo: Getty Images

Phone? Check. Keys? Check. Wallet, bag, sunglasses? Check, check, and—yep, in the summer, sunglasses are *that* important. As in, can’t leave your house without ’em-levels of necessary. And of course, you could totally tote around the same scratched wayfarers you’ve had collecting dust at the bottom of your bag for the past few seasons—or you could upgrade to a new pair. And besides, no matter if you’re the type of person with a single style of go-to sunglasses, or the type that has at least a dozen pairs on the ready at any moment, now’s as good a time as any to get your hands, er, face on a new pair.

Speaking of upgrading—a better pair doesn’t always have to be more expensive, or come with a high-end fashion house endorsement. Instead we found the best sunglasses at every price point in the most on-trend styles, including an ’70s-inspired circle pair that Gigi’s been sporting, and an exaggerated cat-eye silhouette that’ll look totally at home with your bodysuit and basket bag this summer. 19 super-chic pairs to shop, ahead.

Carla Colour Lind Sap Sunglasses in Sandstorm, $176; at Spring

 

Photo: Carla Colour

Karen Walker Babou Sunglasses in Pink/Brown, $300; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Karen Walker

Zenni Premium Round Sunglasses 1132123, $35.95; at Zenni

 

Photo: Zenni

Topshop Kitty Cateye Sunglasses, $30; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Coastal Love Mia Sunglasses in Tortoise Pink, $85; at Coastal

 

Photo: Coastal

Warby Parker Tilley Sunglasses in Petal Tortoise, $95; at Spring

 

Photo: Warby Parker

Grey Ant The Foundry Sunglasses in Red, $280; at The Foundry

 

 

Photo: Grey Ant

Krewe Louisa Sunglasses in Interstellar, $235; at Krewe

 

Photo: Krewe

ASOS Geeky Flip Top Oval Clear Lens Glasses, $23; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

State Optical Monroe Sunglasses; at State Optical 

 

Photo: State Optical

Illesteva Milan II Sunglasses, $300; at Revolve

 

Photo: Illesteva

Westward Leaning Double Bridge 01, $225; at Westward Leaning

Photo: Westward Leaning

RAEN Potrero Sunglasses in Bone + Rose, $185; at Nordstrom

 

Photo: RAEN

Perverse Francisca Sunglasses in Green, $49; at Perverse

 

Photo: Perverse

Le Specs The Last Lolita Sunglasses in Black, $119; at Le Specs

 

Photo: Le Specs

Alice + Olivia Stacey Crystal Sunglasses, $350; at Alice + Olivia 

Photo: Alice + Olivia

Garrett Leight Wilson Sunglasses, $340; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Garrett Leight

Kate Young for Tura Ally Sunglasses in Black, $295; at Maryam Nassir Zadeh

 

Photo: Kate Young for Tura

EyeBuyDirect Horizon Sunglasses in Champagne, $65; at EyeBuyDirect 

Photo: EyeBuyDirect

