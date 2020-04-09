Summer Tops That Are Comfy, Chic & Instagram-Ready

It’s hard not to scroll Instagram and immediately turn green with — among other things — outfit envy. If a constant feed full of cute, well-styled influencers in chic tops has you second-guessing your signature leggings-and-a-tee look (which, same), then perhaps it’s time for a wardrobe refresh. The easiest way to take things up a notch without requiring a complete overhaul is to invest in a few outfit-making summer tops.

The best summer tops, in our humble opinion, can pair well with our favorite white jeans, our comfiest denim cut-offs and our go-to cropped trousers for the office. They’re comfy, cool and best of all can effortlessly work into a number of personal aesthetics. Whether your plans for the summer include exploring new cities, brunching with your besties or a pickup game of soccer in the park with your current fling (or does that only happen in a rom-com?), our top picks have you covered.

We’re pretty sure if there were a science-backed cure for that aforementioned social media–fueled outfit envy, then it would be these summer tops. You’re welcome.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. LookBookStore V-Neck Blouse

Whether you love a maximalist print or just want to dabble in the trend without going overboard, this casual and stylish summer top from LookBookStore deserves your attention. For starters, the floral print is awash in shades of apricot and pale green straight out of your favorite Instagram filter. The blouse’s relaxed shape is cut with care so it softly defines your waist while the drape-y sleeves with mesh burnout stripes balance the whole piece. And the subtle pleating at the shoulder adds to the femininity without being too girlish. What we’re saying is we’ll take one in every colorway.

2. Romwe Short Sleeve Tie-Front Tee

Few things are as effortlessly chic as the navy Breton stripe. Hailing from Northern France, this iconic pattern dates back to the mid-19th century and has been a sartorial staple ever since — for good reason. Romwe’s casual-cool take on the classic stripe earns a five heart-eye-emoji rating from us. The ruffled sleeves add a touch of femininity while the tie-front detail keeps it current. The relaxed fit is weekend-ready without being too boxy (read: it won’t make you look shapeless). The cotton-spandex material lends this top its comfy feel, which means you probably won’t want to take it off. And, honestly, we can’t think of a good reason you’d want to.

3. Asvivid Women's Off-the-Shoulder Top

Off-the-shoulder tops have an inherent sex appeal that’s hard to deny, and this top from Asvivid is no exception. What makes this number stand out among the rest is that the open neckline is perfectly balanced by bell sleeves and a relaxed fit that give it a bohemian feel. The tie front lends a high-low hemline to the shirt that provides flattering coverage. And if the pale pink-and-white stripe design doesn’t speak to you, this summer top comes in 20 different color combinations, so you’re sure to find one that does.