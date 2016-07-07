20 Summer Soups to Make When It’s Too Damn Hot

When it’s hot as hell, the first word that comes to mind when your stomach is growling probably isn’t soup. But these recipes might change that. With super-summery ingredients like avocado, mint, melon, peach, and basil, these 20 soups are more refreshing than a glass of lemonade—honest.

If you’re cooking for friends, these are the perfect preface to a light entrée (and look pretty fancy, too), but many are also simple enough to throw together on weeknights. Consider these 20 recipes your go-to guide to the best summer soups.