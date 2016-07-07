StyleCaster
Share

20 Summer Soups to Make When It’s Too Damn Hot

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Summer Soups to Make When It’s Too Damn Hot

by
20 Summer Soups to Make When It’s Too Damn Hot
20 Start slideshow

When it’s hot as hell, the first word that comes to mind when your stomach is growling probably isn’t soup. But these recipes might change that. With super-summery ingredients like avocado, mint, melon, peach, and basil, these 20 soups are more refreshing than a glass of lemonade—honest.

MORE: 30 Strawberry Smoothies to Make on Repeat

If you’re cooking for friends, these are the perfect preface to a light entrée (and look pretty fancy, too), but many are also simple enough to throw together on weeknights. Consider these 20 recipes your go-to guide to the best summer soups.

MORE: 7 Editor-Approved Weeknight Recipes

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Chilled Avocado Soup with Plum Pico de Gallo

Will Frolic for Food

Chilled Cream of Basil Soup

With Food and Love

Classic Gazpacho

Foodie Crush

Chilled Melon Lavender Soup 

Sprinkle with Love

5-Minute Blender Chilled Strawberry Coconut Soup

Carlsbad Cravings

Chilled Persian Yogurt Soup

Food and Wine

Beet Cilantro Gazpacho

The Kitchen Paper

Chilled Watermelon Soup

Fearless Dining

Cilantro and Sweet Corn Vegan Soup

Eat Healthy Eat Happy

Peach Gazpacho

Savory Simple

Vegan Cream of Avocado Soup

Kellie's Food to Glow

Cold Carrot Soup with Jalapeno Coconut Milk

Spiced Blog

Pea and Mint Soup

Not Enough Cinnamon

Chilled Cucumber Soup with Farm Fresh Herbs

Dishing up the Dirt

Chilled Kiwi Mango Soup

Eat Well 101

Cold Carrot Soup with Jalapeno Coconut Milk

Spiced Blog

Spanish Chilled Almond and Garlic Soup

Cooks Illustrated

Chilled Cherry Soup

Saveur

Thai Gazpacho

I'm Bored Let's Go

Chilled Blueberry Soup with Mint

Kumquat Blog

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The One Thing Your Summer Skin-Care Routine Is Still Missing

The One Thing Your Summer Skin-Care Routine Is Still Missing
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share