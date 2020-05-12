10 Summer Sneakers That Make Any Outfit Look Stylish

Hi, it’s Bella, Fashion & Lifestyle Editor and noted online shopping addict. When you love getting dressed as much as I do, time spent social-distancing at home does not call for grubby college sweats. Instead, I’ve been reaching for the cutest patterned leggings and matching sweat sets I can find—and when I can’t find them, I’m buying them. I’m pairing the best summer sneakers I can find with these quarantine lewks, and I’ve currently got a whopping ten pairs in my regular rotation. Excessive? Absolutely! But in the words of a 2014 Selena Gomez song I never liked, “the heart wants what it wants.”

My heart wants super-cute sneakers I can wear with sweats now and real outfits later, and luckily, I’ve got quite a few pairs. From Puma to Reebok to FILA, I’ve decided to share with you my ultimate must-haves. Some are chunky white dad sneaks, others are quirky slip-ons and a few are edgy, athletic silhouettes. All are So. Freaking. Good. which is why they’ve made the list. Yes, believe it or not, these ten pairs are only a smattering of the sneakers I own—I’m blessing you with the best of the best, and I’ll be wildly impressed if you don’t order at least one pair.

With that, read on for the quarantine sneaker roundup you deserve. Wear ’em around the house, on your weekly grocery run, to walk your dog or just for an Instagram photoshoot. I have a pair for each of the aforementioned activities, but I don’t recommend sneaker-hoarding to the insane degree that I do. At least I can chalk it up to working in fashion, right? Every pair purchased is ~research~!

1. Reebok Classic Leather ATI Sneakers

The Reebok Classic Leather ATI Sneakers are my take on a basic white sneaker with a bonus tiny pop of color. I’m so into the unexpected sunshine yellow moment, and I love the logomania details, as well as the bright yellow foam sockliner. I wear these with pretty much everything, and even though that means mostly leggings and sweats at the moment, they’re a slim enough silhouette that I can totally style with bias-cut slips or flowy sundresses, too.

2. Keds x The Bee & The Fox “Do No Harm” Sneakers

When Keds first announced their collaboration with The Bee & The Fox, I knew right away these Double Decker “Do No Harm” Sneakers would be mine. This saying was most definitely my go-to ~I’m edgy~ away message back when we all used AOL Instant Messenger, and while I’m not normally one for slip-ons, I’ve been loving the throw-on-and-go vibes since I’m spending so much time at home.

3. Puma Future Rider Play On Sneakers

I wasn’t sure if I really loved the Future Rider Sneakers when Puma first generously gifted them to me, but then they went viral on Tik Tok, and after seeing them styled a trillion cool ways, I became obsessed. I’m not normally one for kicks this loud, but for these babies, I make an exception. They’re only available in a few sizes on the Puma site, but there’s another (equally bright!) colorway available at Urban Outfitters that has a few more sizing options in stock.

4. Skechers Energy Sneakers

The Skechers Energy Skeakers are my chef’s kiss, Holy Grail white sneakers. Just chunky enough, bouncy and comfortable, and honestly cute AF. My favorite part is getting complimented on them and being able to tell my friends, “They’re Skechers!” I’ve sold a lot of Skechers this way, lemme tell you.

5. New Balance 990v5s

The 990v5s are making a major comeback, and honestly, I’m so here for it. The iconic sneaker is comfy, practical, and minimalist chic, and it’s the kind of shoe that gets my compliments from both fashionistas and my dad. These are usually my “I don’t care who sees me” sneakers, but they’re low-key all over Instagram RN, so they’re actually pretty hip. Me, hip? Who would’ve thought!

6. Adriana Lima x PUMA LQDCELL Shatter XT Sneakers

Now, these are a shoe I knew would be popular the moment I got them. Adriana Lima is a full-on goddess model, so if she tells me I like black and red high-top sock-style sneakers, then dammit, I do! I’ve not done a ton of working out while in quarantine, but when I do, I use the LQDCELL Shatter XT Sneakers to edge up my all-black fitness attire and pretend I’m a model training for my next big runway show. It almost motivates me enough to complete a full set of squats. Almost.

7. Vans Tortoise Chain Slip-On Sneaker

I honestly hate to tempt you by raving about my Vans Tortoise Chain Slip-On Sneakers, because they’re sold out literally everywhere. I own them in white leather, and I can only even find the black online! @Vans, ‘bring em back, baby! Fortunately, I can totally find a few other pairs that fit the bill for exactly why I like these. Even though they’re sneakers, they have a little bit of formal flair that makes them a good match for lightweight dresses when I feel like looking human. Vans’ Linen Slip On Platform Espadrilles would totally do the trick, and I love that the platform gives a little extra lift. I’m only 5’1, after all.

8. Puma Cali Glow Sneakers

The holographic details on these Puma Cali Glow Sneakers make them a little more interesting than your average white kicks, so I wear these to dress up my sweatshirt-and-leggings lewks. They come with white shoelaces, but I currently have in bright purple laces that Puma gave out for International Women’s Day. I highly recommend colorful laces to give your basic kicks new life!

9. New Balance 857v2 Sneakers

I received a really cool pair of New Balance sneakers right before Fashion Week, and while they’re sold out right now, they have a ton of similar pairs in stock, the New Balance 857v2 Sneakers being one great example. The reason I love them is because of the dual-finish black, part matte and part shine. The slightly-reflective look isn’t too flashy, but they don’t look quite so dull as a pair of basic black sneakers. I like a little pizazz, what can I say!

10. FILA Disruptor II Sneakers

Last but not least, I ordered these FILA Disruptor II Sneakers in one of many of my quarantine-induced online shopping sprees, and I have zero regrets. Yes, these are super similar to my Skechers; yes, I have a type. Who doesn’t? I fought the dad sneaker trend long and hard, and when I finally caved, I went full-force. No regrets.

