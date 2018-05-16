27 Pairs of Summer Shoes to Stock up On

In the winter, putting together an outfit often requires deciding on a pair of shoes first: Is it snowing? Raining? Do I have to layer two pairs of socks just to stave off frostbite? Do those luxury-brand booties even have treading?

But in the summer, it’s a little simpler: Throw on a sundress, pick a pair of slides, and get on with it. And sure, that’s a totally fine way to live your life—but what about all the mules and sneakers and tie-up sandals you’ve been dreaming of wearing since November? What about all the backless slip-ons you’ve been diligently bookmarking on Instagram for the last four-odd months? Heck, it’s time to show off your pedicure.

To celebrate the true arrival of warmer weather, we culled a couple dozen of the best summer shoes to stock up on—because before you know it, it’ll be boot weather once again.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2017.