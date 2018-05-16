StyleCaster
27 Pairs of Summer Shoes to Stock up On

27 Pairs of Summer Shoes to Stock up On

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

In the winter, putting together an outfit often requires deciding on a pair of shoes first: Is it snowing? Raining? Do I have to layer two pairs of socks just to stave off frostbite? Do those luxury-brand booties even have treading?

But in the summer, it’s a little simpler: Throw on a sundress, pick a pair of slides, and get on with it. And sure, that’s a totally fine way to live your life—but what about all the mules and sneakers and tie-up sandals you’ve been dreaming of wearing since November? What about all the backless slip-ons you’ve been diligently bookmarking on Instagram for the last four-odd months? Heck, it’s time to show off your pedicure.

To celebrate the true arrival of warmer weather, we culled a couple dozen of the best summer shoes to stock up on—because before you know it, it’ll be boot weather once again.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2017.

STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Chamula Classic Uxmal Huarache Sandals

Chamula Classic Uxmal Huarache Sandals, $81; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Gioseppo Woven City Flats

Gioseppo Woven City Flats, $138; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | LOQ Vale Beige Mules

LOQ Vale Beige Mules, $325; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Forever 21 Faux Suede Block Heels

Forever 21 Faux Suede Block Heels, $25; at Forever 21

 

Photo: Forever 21
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Vans Old Skool Sneakers

Vans Old Skool Sneakers, $60; at Vans

 

Photo: Vans
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | By Far Double Grid in Nude

By Far Double Grid in Nude, $425; at By Far

 

Photo: By Far
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Gray Matters Mildred Egg Azzuro

Gray Matters Mildred Egg Azzuro, $495; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: Gray Matters
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Urban Outfitters Olivia Animal Print Slide

Olivia Animal Print Slide, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Creatures Of Comfort Como Slide

Creatures Of Comfort Como Slide, $395; at Creatures of Comfort

Photo: Need Supply
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Alix Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal

Alix Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | COS Braided Slip-On Shoes

COS Braided Slip-On Shoes, $125; at COS

 

Photo: COS
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Trademark Pajama Sandal

Trademark Pajama Sandal, $348; at Trademark

 

Photo: Trademark
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Miista Valerie Black Moire Sandals

Miista Valerie Black Moire Sandals, $90; at Miista

 

Photo: Miista
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers

Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers, $70; at Reebok

 

Photo: Reebok
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Rafa The Simple Sandal

Rafa The Simple Sandal, $300; at Rafa

 

Photo: Rafa
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Oak + Fort Open Toe Mule

Oak + Fort Open Toe Mule, $39; at Oak + Fort

 

Photo: Oak + Fort
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Genuine People Pointed Heeled Sandals

Genuine People Pointed Heeled Sandals, $198; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Emma Go Patrice Sandals

Emma Go Patrice Sandals, $218; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Zara Slides with Fringe

Zara Slides with Fringe, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Everlane The Pointed Slide

Everlane The Pointed Slide, $102; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | & Other Stories Pointed Block Heel Mules

& Other Stories Pointed Block Heel Mules, $125; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Woman by Common Projects Cross Sandal

Woman by Common Projects Cross Sandal, $442; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Jeffrey Campbell Beth Point Toe Slingback Pumps

Jeffrey Campbell Beth Point Toe Slingback Pumps, $135; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Zara Flat Natural Sandals

Zara Flat Natural Sandals, $45.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Genuine People Leather Loafers

Genuine People Leather Loafers, $180; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | The Noelle Slingback Sandal in Velvet

The Noelle Slingback Sandal in Velvet, $98; at Madewell

Photo: Makewell
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Shoes | Vanessa Wu Metallic Colorblock Heeled Sandals

Vanessa Wu Metallic Colorblock Heeled Sandals, $128; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

