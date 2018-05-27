Summer Flats, Sandals, and Slides to Chic up Your Feet (Minus the Blisters)

It’s officially summer shoe season and we found 25 sandals and slides that will give your wardrobe an instant refresh. Minimalists and maximalists alike can rejoice because there is a little something for everyone. From simple slides and monochromatic color combinations for the classic gal, to embellished platforms and mismatch colors for the adventurous shopper.

We love the newly elevated take of the Birkenstock with marble platform soles and the Aquazzura puff slides that we plan on wearing all year long. We can’t seem to choose a favorite, but whatever your look is, we’re sure you’ll find your summer shoe sole-mate ahead.