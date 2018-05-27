StyleCaster
Share

Summer Flats, Sandals, and Slides to Chic up Your Feet (Minus the Blisters)

What's hot
StyleCaster

Summer Flats, Sandals, and Slides to Chic up Your Feet (Minus the Blisters)

by
Summer Flats & Slides Shopping Guide
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

It’s officially summer shoe season and we found 25 sandals and slides that will give your wardrobe an instant refresh. Minimalists and maximalists alike can rejoice because there is a little something for everyone. From simple slides and monochromatic color combinations for the classic gal, to embellished platforms and mismatch colors for the adventurous shopper.

MORE: The Coolest Summer Travel Accessories

We love the newly elevated take of the Birkenstock with marble platform soles and the Aquazzura puff slides that we plan on wearing all year long. We can’t seem to choose a favorite, but whatever your look is, we’re sure you’ll find your summer shoe sole-mate ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Neutral Tones
Photo: Getty Images
25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Rainbow Slides

Slides, $209 (was $298) at Tory Burch

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Crystal Slides

Slides, $595 at Sophia Webster

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Pearl Details
Photo: Getty Images
25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Braided Slides

Marco De Vicenzo slides, $437.50 (was $625) at Net-a-Porter

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Cactus Slippers

Slippers, $91 (was $130) at Sam Edelman

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Velvet Slides
Photo: Getty Images
25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
The Two-Tone Sandal

Sandals, $445 (was $890) at Marni

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Powder Puff Flat

Flats, $650 at Aquazzura

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Sock & Sandals
Photo: Getty Images
25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
The Marble Effect

Arizona sandals, $99.95 at Birkenstock

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Rose Sandals

Sandals, $149 (was $298) at Stuart Weitzman

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
The White Flats
Photo: Getty Images
25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Sleek & Sophisticated

Sandals, $128 at Botkier

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
White on White

Sandals, $70 at Teva

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
The Western Look
Photo: Getty Images
25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Feather Flats

Slats, $49.95 at Chinese Laundry

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
The White Sandals
Photo: Getty Images
25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Studded Sandals

Sandals, $695 at Christian Louboutin

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Mules
Photo: Getty Images
25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Embellished Sandals

Sandals, $950 at Prada

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
The Mini Block Heels
Photo: Getty Images
25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Suede Sandals

Sandals, $229 at Senso

25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Teal Slides
Photo: Getty Images
25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Mesh Flats

Flats, $598 at Malone Souliers

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Simple, Stylish Summer Punches to Serve Up

Simple, Stylish Summer Punches to Serve Up
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
  • 25 Summer Sandals and Slides to Spice up Your Wardrobe
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share