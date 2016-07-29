StyleCaster
50 Easy Summer Salads That Aren't Epically Boring

Salad is rarely my meal of choice. I never make it, and I typically won’t order it unless it’s a last-ditch option at a quickie to-go place or deli. Standing in front of a salad bar is something I actually dread. It’s not even that I hate greens, but I just find a bunch of toppings thrown onto a bed of spinach or romaine a giant snooze unless they include a mountain of cheese—and I know I’m not alone in that.

Lucky for me (and my jeans, which I want to remain well-fitting), there are people on this planet whose minds are much more talented than mine at dreaming up creative salads that are as good for you as they are inspired. Here, 50 recipes to help make your salads a little less pedestrian, and a lot more like a meal you’ll actually look forward to.

1 of 50

Hydrating Salad

Popsugar 

Almond-Crusted Goat Cheese, Peach and Fig Salad

Floating Kitchen

Best of Summer Kale Salad with Blueberry Balsamic Vinaigrette 

iowa girl eats

Strawberry-Basil Chicken Salad with Fried Goat Cheese Balls

iowa girl eats

Sweet Potato, Pomegranate and Crispy Quinoa Salad 

Wendy Polisi

Balsamic Lentil Salad

Destination Delish

Quinoa and Kale Protein Salad

FoodieCrush

Summer Peach Caprese Salad

Say Yes

Almond, Berry and Chicken Spinach Salad

Chelsea's Messy Apron

Thai Quinoa Salad

FoodieCrush

Citrus Fennel and Avocado Salad

FoodieCrush

Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

le Creme de la Crumb

Cilantro-Lime Cucumber Salad

The Food Charlatan

Seared Ahi Tuna with Chimichurri Sauce, Arugula and Avocado

Kitchen Confidante

Watermelon Feta Salad

Chef Savvy

Glowing Grilled Summer Detox Salad 

pinch of yum

Kale Salad with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette 

Damn Delicious

California Wedge Salad with Prosciutto Crumbles and Buttermilk Ranch Dressing 

Little Broken

Piña Colada Chicken Salad

le Creme de la Crumb  

Roaster Cauliflower and Mushroom Quinoa Salad in Balsamic Vinegarette

Closet Cooking

Barbecue Chicken Cobb Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing 

The Subruban Soapbox

Mexican Grilled Salmon Salad with Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch Dressing 

Cooking Classy

Berry Feta Salad with Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing and Candied Pistachios 

Carl's Bad Cravings 

Glow Bowl

Feasting at Home 

Israeli Salad

Feasting at Home 

Cilantro-Lime Avocado Chicken Salad 

Boys Ahoy 

Grilled Chilli Lime Chicken Fajita Salad

Cafe Delites

Asian Ramen Chicken Chopped Salad

Cooking Classy

Greek Lemon Garlic Chicken Salad

Cafe Delites 

30 Minute Italian Chopped Salad

Simple Roots Wellness

Candied Walnut and Pear Salad with a Lemon Poppyseed Dressing 

The Recipe Critic

Garlicky Kale Salad with Crispy Chickpeas 

Minimalist Baker

Loaded Greek Quinoa Salad

Half Baked Harvest 

Copycat Maggiano's Chopped Salad

The Novice Chef Blog 

Easy Thai Steak Salad

Jo Cooks

Chicken, Farro, and Vegetable Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette 

My Recipes 

Thai Chopped Peanut Salad with Crispy Sesame Tofu 

Veggie and the Best Feast 

Master Cleanse Salad

detoxdiy

Tabouli Salad

The Mediterranean Dish

Beef Taco Salad with Homemade Tortilla Bowls

Love & Olive Oil

Ultimate Chicken Caesar Salad 

lil' luna

Vegan Nicoise Salad

Minimalist Baker

Steak Salad with Blue Cheese, Avocado, and Basil Balsamic Dressing

laylita

Mandarin Almond Salad

Boys Ahoy 

Pulled Pork Salad

Paleo Leap

Colorful Beet Salad with Carrot, Quinoa & Spinach

Cookie and Kate

Shrimp and Avocado Salad with Miso Dressing 

pinch of yum 

Barbecue Chicken Salad with Avocado Cilantro Dressing 

Chelsea's Messy Apron

Italian Sub Salad

Wicked Spatula 

Spicy Kale and Quinoa Black Bean Salad

The Glowing Fridge 

