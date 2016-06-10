15 Inflatable Pool Floats to Prove to Instagram You’re #Winning Summer So Hard

Inflatable swans have morphed into such a shining symbol of vanity, privilege, and affluence during the last couple of summers that the Wall Street Journal has written about it, Amazon has struggled to keep them in stock, and a seasonal search of #swanlife on Instagram will lead you to thousands of photos of PYTs looking downright thrilled to be sipping rosé while draped across the blow-up bird, seemingly in private pools, wearing expensive swimsuits, and hinting somehow to the Hamptons or in proximity thereof.

It’s gotten to the point that the poor swan is now, yes, rather basic. It might sound silly to pin a label on an inanimate piece of plastic, but alas, the “like”-driven world we live in places great value on things such as this.

That said, there’s still some cache to be had by posting pics of your inflatable floats—just make sure they’re original, for God’s sake. The kitschier the better!

here’s your chance to impress everyone you know—or, at least those who follow your life via filtered photos—with just how hard you’re winning summer this year with your choice of cool inflatable objects, from Pac-Man to pepperoni pizza. Isn’t that what #Summergrams are for? YOLO!