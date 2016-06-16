Your Ultimate Summer Movie Guide: 13 Must-See Films

If you’re anything like us, you can’t even remember the last time you stepped foot inside a movie theater—why spend $10 to have someone kick the back of your seat when you can watch the very same film in your underwear just a few weeks later on Netflix?
And yet, there’s something about summer blockbusters that inspire us to get up off our couches, throw on some clothes, and actually head to the nearest box office. Perhaps it’s the nostalgia behind this ritualistic event, or maybe it’s just the air conditioning cranked to full blast that feels so right this time of year.
Either way, there’s certainly no shortage of buzzy flicks to help you get excited about going to the movies again, from the all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot to the glorious return of “Ab-Fab” on the silver screen. Click through the slideshow above for 13 summer movies you definitely don’t want to wait to hit streaming services.
"Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (out June 3)
Andy Samberg pokes fun at today's pop stars in this over-the-top musical comedy, playing the role of a hip-hop boy band star named Conner. While in the midst of filming a documentary to showcase his fame in its prime, his second album flops and he is forced to do everything he can to stay on top. The cameos from Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, and Questlove alone make this one worth the price of admission.
"Free State of Jones" (out June 24)
This epic, action-packed film is based on a true story about a southern farmer (played by Matthew McConaughey) who leads a rebellion alongside slaves to take down the Confederacy. This chilling war drama from the director of "The Hunger Games" will leave you feeling moved and inspired.
"The Legend of Tarzan" (out July 1)
This live-action version of Disney’s animated film "Tarzan" is not the same movie you remember from your childhood. From plenty of hardcore action to animalistic sex, this is most definitely a new, improved (and sexy) spin on the classic tale. After Tarzan (Alexander Skarsgård) is forced to return to the Congo after settling down in London, he must take down a villainous captain who wants to destroy his home in the jungle. The intense film is a must-see for devoted fans, or anyone in the mood for a thrill.
"Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates" (out July 8)
Think of this as summer 2016's answer to "The Hangover." Zac Efron and Adam DeVine star as a reckless brother duo trying to find "respectable" dates for their sister’s wedding, making for a hilarious (if somewhat predictable) story that will totally go along with your carefree summer vibe.
"Ghostbusters" (out July 15)
The much-hyped "Ghostbusters" reboot is already primed to be one of this summer’s hottest movies. Although it's a different plot with female leads—the star-studded cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon—expect this modern take to be every bit as funny and intelligent as the original.
"Star Trek Beyond" (out July 22)
For all you Pine nuts out there, you won’t want to miss the release of the third movie in Paramount’s reboot "Star Trek" series. The sci-fi film follows Chris Pine and his crew members on the USS Enterprise after they’re left stranded on another planet and forced to survive against their alien enemies. No dull moments in this movie, and it’ll be sure to leave you on the edge of your seat.
"Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie" (out July 22)
Edina and Patsy from the cult-favorite English sitcom "Absolutely Fabulous" are back and on the big screen. For the uninitiated, the movie adaptation features two wealthy, middle-aged women who are forced into hiding and taken out of their life in the fast lane after being blamed for a huge incident that took place at one of their glamorous parties. Inevitably, they get into tons of trouble, which makes for a hilarious film whether you're a fan of the TV show or not.
"Jason Bourne" (out July 29)
Matt Damon is back in action as Jason Bourne in the fifth movie of the Bourne series. Now that he has regained his memory, he's on a mission to discover what really happened in his past. The spy thriller is packed with lots of action and special effects. Bourne fans, this is what you've been waiting for.
"Bad Moms" (out July 29)
When Mila Kunis realizes it’s impossible to be the perfect mom, she decides she may as well be a bad one. Throwing all caution to the wind, she joins up with other moms in town to steal their teenagers' roles as rebels and devote their life to partying and self-indulgence.
"Suicide Squad" (out August 5)
Will Smith, Jared Leto, and Margot Robbie all do a 180 in this action film as super villains recruited by the government to solve a major crime and gain clemency. Of course before doing any good, they create destruction and chaos along the way, however their crazy characters make for an extremely entertaining, thrilling, and kind of creepy film.
"Café Society" (out August 12)
A comedy, drama, and romance all in one, "Café Society" follows the story of a man (Jesse Eisenberg) in the 1930s who falls in love with Hollywood and its lavish café society. Blake Lively and Kristen Stewart also star in Woody Allen’s Gatsby-esque film, which got a healthy amount of buzz at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
"Sausage Party" (out August 12)
With a title like "Sausage Party," this movie is guaranteed to be ridiculously hilarious. Filled with sexual innuendos, the animated film about food finally figuring out what happens to it when it’s eaten is definitely not for kids. If you’re in need of some shameless laughs, Kristen Wiig, Seth Rogen and James Franco’s outrageous humor in this movie will definitely be your answer.
"The Hollars" (out August 12)
John Krasinski and Anna Kendrick star in this dramatic film about a man who is forced to return home to his dysfunctional family after his mother develops a brain tumor. With a deep story line, this film will move you to laughter and tears, and give you a much-needed dose of perspective about what truly matters in life.
