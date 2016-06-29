StyleCaster
The Street-Style Guide to Summer Jumpsuits

by
Photo: Simply Cyn

Rompers may seem like the obvious choice for summer, if only for the minimal amount of fabric they tend to involve, but I’d like to make a case for the alternative: a summer jumpsuit.

See, shorts are not everyone’s cup of tea, and while I’m fully in favor of a good pair of denim cutoffs for the weekend or some tailored culottes for work, I have yet to find a romper that’s as versatile as I’d like it to be. Either they’re too skimpy for the office, too formal for daytime, or too prone to eliciting “damn, that dress is short” looks from random dudes on the street unenlightened to the existence of one-pieces.

MORE: How 3 STYLECASTER Editors Style a Classic Slip Dress

Jumpsuits, on the other hand, are versatile year round: cropped, wide-leg versions are perfect with a pair of sandals now, and high-heel ankle boots come fall; overall-esque styles can be worn with a bralette or bikini top underneath in the summer, or layered with a turtleneck when—*shudder*—it gets cold again. Plus, with more coverage from the waist down, you can get away with cutouts, low backs, deep-Vs, or tie-front bodices. Everyone wins!

Ahead, shop 12 of our favorite summer jumpsuits and get inspired with outfit ideas from bloggers and street-style stars.

MORE: 101 Pieces of Editor-Approved Summer Clothes for Under $150

Photo: So Sage

Sleeveless Overall, $83; at Genuine People

Photo: Late Afternoon

The Billy Jumpsuit, $235; at Staud

Photo: Simply Cyn

Ramy Brook Lulu Jumpsuit, $445.00; at Ramy Brook

Photo: Raquel Paiva

Lady Bird Denim Jumpsuit, $98; at PYLO

Photo: Thássia Navas

Woodblock Vine Print Gauze Jumpsuit, $375; at Rebecca Taylor

Photo: Buy Own Spend

Jumpsuit, $242; at Waltz

Photo: Dash of Darling

Marbella Cutout One Piece, $128; at Free People

Photo: In My Joi

First Rite Crop Pantsuit, $310; at Concrete + Water

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Cartonnier Avila Jumpsuit, $128; at Anthropologie

Photo: Lows to Luxe

Lucy Paris Front Tie Jumpsuit, $70; at Revolve

Photo: What Olivia Did

Linen Jumpsuit, $69.99; at Zara

Photo: Bekleidet

Blue Print Jumpsuit, $96; at River Island

