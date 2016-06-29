The Street-Style Guide to Summer Jumpsuits

Rompers may seem like the obvious choice for summer, if only for the minimal amount of fabric they tend to involve, but I’d like to make a case for the alternative: a summer jumpsuit.

See, shorts are not everyone’s cup of tea, and while I’m fully in favor of a good pair of denim cutoffs for the weekend or some tailored culottes for work, I have yet to find a romper that’s as versatile as I’d like it to be. Either they’re too skimpy for the office, too formal for daytime, or too prone to eliciting “damn, that dress is short” looks from random dudes on the street unenlightened to the existence of one-pieces.

Jumpsuits, on the other hand, are versatile year round: cropped, wide-leg versions are perfect with a pair of sandals now, and high-heel ankle boots come fall; overall-esque styles can be worn with a bralette or bikini top underneath in the summer, or layered with a turtleneck when—*shudder*—it gets cold again. Plus, with more coverage from the waist down, you can get away with cutouts, low backs, deep-Vs, or tie-front bodices. Everyone wins!

Ahead, shop 12 of our favorite summer jumpsuits and get inspired with outfit ideas from bloggers and street-style stars.