Summer Dresses That Are Effortlessly Cool & Universally Flattering

When you stop to think about it, few items in our closets fill as many sartorial needs as the summer dress. After all, what else can pair as effortlessly with a pair of fresh, white sneakers as it does a pair of wedge sandals? What else can command a conference room in addition to weekend brunch with the girls? What else packs easily and layers well with others? And don’t get us started on its ability to transform into an outfit with the simple addition of a denim jacket. Seriously, name a more versatile wardrobe piece — we’ll wait.

But our favorite thing about the summer dress is that there are so many options to choose from. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation. There’s an almost maddening number of summer dresses online to choose from, which is why we narrowed the list down to these three timeless styles that are somehow also incredibly on-trend. Whether you’re a maxi dress stan, love the charm of a midi dress or crave the flirty allure of a mini dress, these picks have you covered.

1. Angashion Button-Down Midi Dress

This waist-defining midi dress from Angashion is made from a breathable cotton-poly blend that will resist wrinkles while keeping you cool and comfortable. The adjustable spaghetti straps and smocking on the back provide a perfect fit while the A-line skirt is universally flattering. The casual blue-and-white stripe pattern is casual without being overly nautical. And since the buttons down the front of the dress are for decoration, you won’t have any awkward pulling or wardrobe malfunctions. It’s a style truly made for everyone since midi dresses have a knack for elongating the body without overwhelming small frames.

2. GRECERELLE Casual Pocket Maxi Dress

If a black dress is your summer uniform, then consider adding this number from GRECERELLE to your rotation. The easy drape of this maxi dress is casual and sophisticated at the same time. The double slit allows multiple styling options while the pockets are an always-welcome feature that send this style to the top of our list of must-haves for summer.

3. Relipop Summer Short Sleeve Dress

It’s rare to find so many of our favorite styles present in one piece of clothing without the whole thing looking a little too costume-y. Miraculously, that’s what the team at Relipop have managed to pull off with this mini dress. The wrap silhouette is a perennial favorite and flatters literally every body shape. The ruffle details on the hem and the soft flutter on the sleeves add a feminine touch that is a perfect balance to the (not-too) short hemline.