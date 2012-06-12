The Best Summer Cocktails in Manhattan

Summer is a season packed with spontaneous outdoor meet-ups, rooftop parties, and open-window venues. Add a refreshing cocktail and fabulous hair and you’ve got the Best Night Ever. True to form, even the season’s libations are taking a cue from the outdoors and are flower and fruit-inspired.

We took a stroll through downtown Manhattan to see what some of our favorite day and nightspots are serving up (or on ice). Not only are these ingredients from your local flower shop or fruit stand, our favorite drinks also just happened to all be pink! (Perhaps they’re taking a cue from the current exhibit at the Met’s Costume Institute, which highlights pink-lover Elsa Schiaparelli along with Miuccia Prada.)

While you’re enjoying that blush-colored beverage, perfect your look with a comfortable tight knit dress and strong, beautiful hair. Whether you wear it down or pinned back, be sure to nourish your hair from root to tip. Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™ girls know that having great hair gives you the confidence to have the best night ever so check out some of our favorite spots and don’t worry, we won’t judge you if you tweet “Sitting outside sipping cocktail and I look fantastic.”

First up we hit East Village open-air hotspot Peels. Their cocktail list boosts a signature Peels Punch with quite an interesting ingredient: Hibiscus. Yes, the flower. The taste is so fresh, it’s like an updated take on punch.

Next stop: Nolita. Bread is a neighborhood mainstay with a gorgeous crowd and even more gorgeous tenders of the bar. Without even looking at the menu, a bright pink cocktail cooled on ice was sitting in front of us. Fresh raspberries and blueberries muddled with vodka plus a splash of rose wine made for absolute perfection.

Heading a little more south to a dark street, Apotheke hides behind a hidden door. Sexy and dark, all of the beverages here are from the farm to the glass. With a speakeasy feel, this place serves up some of the most unique cocktails in New York City. Our favorite is the Desert Rose — an infusion of lime, agave nectar, rose water and cactus pear, which gives it a dark pink hue).

Next up, we took a walk down the tree-lined streets of the west village. Pop into Employee’s Only, where the bartenders wear lab coats and the drinks might just make you blush. Our choice is the Ruby Tuesday: a concoction of Wild Turkey Rye, fresh lemon juice and puréed black cherries. We’re not going to lie, we had to order the burger too.

As a nightcap or on the rare occasion you’re with a member or can snag an invite to exclusive to exclusive Meatpacking District hot spot Soho House, order the Watermelon Ginger Punch. Added bonus: the bar features one of the only rooftop pools in Manhattan!

Don’t forget to reapply your lipstick along the way. Touch-ups are key!

Feed scalp, feed beauty with Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™ and you’ll be on your way to your #bestnightever, trust us.

