40 Summer Pieces to Add to Your Zara Cart Right Now

I love Zara. You love Zara. That girl over there loves Zara. Olivier Rousteing loves Zara. The Spanish retailer is doing everything right, absolutely, except mining the store’s giant website can be a task if you’re not up to the challenge, or if you just have more pressing things to do than sift through 799 dresses.

If that’s the case, you’ll be happy to know that I do not have more pressing things to do, and actually enjoy slowly looking at every single item on various shopping sites, So, inspired by the selection of really, really good stuff I spotted in-store this weekend—I’ve done the work for you and highlighted 40 perfect pieces to add to your cart, from off-the-shoulder tops and maxidresses to embroidered denim shorts and sharp flat leather sandals.