11 Best Summer 2017 Fashion Trends to Shop Right This Moment

For the sartorially inclined, you already know major trends usually coincide with the fashion calendar in that they’re divided into two seasons: spring and fall. And even though we spend weeks—months, even—pouring over what went down the runway, how the mainstream will adopt it, and if they’ve got any staying power, the answer is usually no: Most often, many of fall’s flashiest trends feel played out by the time winter rolls around. And coincidentally, the warm-weather outfits everyone was so excited to wear come spring feel tired and Insta-bait-y by June. Case in point: fishnet stockings.
But we’re making the case for in-between seasonal trends—those that borrow from both seasons, but don’t feel try-hard or premature. Ahead, see 11 of the top summer 2017 trends to shop now, plus the best ways to get in on them, no matter your budget.
Peak Poplin
Club Monaco
Totokaelo
Babaton Abram Blouse, $95; at Aritzia
Aritzia
Tied Up
Fashion Bunker
The Dreslyn
Madewell Skylark Cold-Shoulder Top, $29.99; at Madewell
Statement Tees
Wilfred Free Smalls T-Shirt, $40; at Aritzia
Aritzia
La Ligne Libérez le Nipple Tee, $115; at La Ligne
La Ligne
The Frankie Shop
Slip Dresses
Topshop Cupro Slip Dress, $50; at Topshop
Topshop
Organic by John Patrick Long Bias Slip in Blue $189; at Need Supply
Need Supply
Baserange Dark Brown Yogi Dress, $250; at Totokaelo
Totokaelo
Slides
Tibi Amina Oragami Slides, $295; at Shopbop
Shopbop
Marsell Silver Metallic Quadro Sandal, $745; at Totokaelo
Totokaelo
The Frankie Shop
Blindingly Bright
Mustard Yellow Shoulder Tie Midi Dress, $132; at Pixie Market
Pixie Market
Pheobe Split Front Pants, $265; at Intermix
Intermix
Creatures of Comfort Como Slide in Fuschia, $395; at Need Supply
Need Supply
Floral Frocks
Wray Nantes Dress, $238; at Tictail
Tictail
Wilfred Pascale Dress, $195; at Aritzia
Aritzia
Rebecca Taylor Off-the-Shoulder Cherry Blossom Dress, $595; at Rebecca Taylor
Rebecca Taylor
Tulle Time
Need Supply
The Dreslyn
Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Ruffle Sleeve Floral Crop Top, $575; at Intermix
Intermix
Khaki Revival
Ganni Phillips Ruffle Jumpsuit, $240; at Intermix
Intermix
Everlane Drape Trench Coat, $138; at Everlane
Everlane
Rodebjer Alda Vest Dress, $350; at Rodebjer
Rodebjer
Bra Tops
Net-A-Porter
Saloni Carrie Off Shoulder Top $250; at Intermix
Intermix
Matches Fashion
Stripes
Zara Multicolored Striped Dress, $99.90; at Zara
Zara
Apiece Apart Sanna Cropped Striped Silk Camisole, $285; at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
ASOS Co-ord Crochet Tank In Stripe, $32; at ASOS
ASOS