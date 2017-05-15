11 Best Summer 2017 Fashion Trends to Shop Right This Moment

For the sartorially inclined, you already know major trends usually coincide with the fashion calendar in that they’re divided into two seasons: spring and fall. And even though we spend weeks—months, even—pouring over what went down the runway, how the mainstream will adopt it, and if they’ve got any staying power, the answer is usually no: Most often, many of fall’s flashiest trends feel played out by the time winter rolls around. And coincidentally, the warm-weather outfits everyone was so excited to wear come spring feel tired and Insta-bait-y by June. Case in point: fishnet stockings.

But we’re making the case for in-between seasonal trends—those that borrow from both seasons, but don’t feel try-hard or premature. Ahead, see 11 of the top summer 2017 trends to shop now, plus the best ways to get in on them, no matter your budget.