11 Best Summer 2017 Fashion Trends to Shop Right This Moment

Lauren Caruso
by
For the sartorially inclined, you already know major trends usually coincide with the fashion calendar in that they’re divided into two seasons: spring and fall. And even though we spend weeks—months, even—pouring over what went down the runway, how the mainstream will adopt it, and if they’ve got any staying power, the answer is usually no: Most often, many of fall’s flashiest trends feel played out by the time winter rolls around. And coincidentally, the warm-weather outfits everyone was so excited to wear come spring feel tired and Insta-bait-y by June. Case in point: fishnet stockings.

But we’re making the case for in-between seasonal trends—those that borrow from both seasons, but don’t feel try-hard or premature. Ahead, see 11 of the top summer 2017 trends to shop now, plus the best ways to get in on them, no matter your budget.

1 of 33
Peak Poplin
Peak Poplin

Club Monaco Tiphanie Jumpsuit, $249; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco
Peak Poplin
Peak Poplin

Viden White Caroline Top, $350; at Totokaelo

 

Photo: Totokaelo
Peak Poplin
Peak Poplin

Babaton Abram Blouse, $95; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia
Tied Up
Tied Up

C/MEO Collective Surrender Shirt, 115; at Fashion Bunker

 

Photo: Fashion Bunker
Tied Up
Tied Up

Helmut Lang Sleeve Tie Dress, $595; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn
Tied Up
Tied Up

Madewell Skylark Cold-Shoulder Top, $29.99; at Madewell

 

Statement Tees
Statement Tees

Wilfred Free Smalls T-Shirt, $40; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia
Statement Tees
Statement Tees

La Ligne Libérez le Nipple Tee, $115; at La Ligne

 

Photo: La Ligne
Statement Tees
Statement Tees

Maison Labiche Boys Don't Cry Tee, $68; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Slip Dresses
Slip Dresses

Topshop Cupro Slip Dress, $50; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop
Slip Dresses
Slip Dresses

Organic by John Patrick Long Bias Slip in Blue $189; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Slip Dresses
Slip Dresses

Baserange Dark Brown Yogi Dress, $250; at Totokaelo

 

Photo: Totokaelo
Slides
Slides

Tibi Amina Oragami Slides, $295; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Shopbop
Slides
Slides

Marsell Silver Metallic Quadro Sandal, $745; at Totokaelo

 

Photo: Totokaelo
Slides
Slides

LOQ Lucia Petrol Flat Mules $298; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Blindingly Bright
Blindingly Bright

Mustard Yellow Shoulder Tie Midi Dress, $132; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market
Blindingly Bright
Blindingly Bright

Pheobe Split Front Pants, $265; at Intermix

 

Photo: Intermix
Blindingly Bright
Blindingly Bright

Creatures of Comfort Como Slide in Fuschia, $395; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Floral Frocks
Floral Frocks

Wray Nantes Dress, $238; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Floral Frocks
Floral Frocks

Wilfred Pascale Dress, $195; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia
Floral Frocks
Floral Frocks

Rebecca Taylor Off-the-Shoulder Cherry Blossom Dress, $595; at Rebecca Taylor

 

Photo: Rebecca Taylor
Tulle Time
Tulle Time

Farrow Mesh Tee in Black, $43.99; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Tulle Time
Tulle Time

Helmut Lang Asymmetric Top, $390; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn
Tulle Time
Tulle Time

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Ruffle Sleeve Floral Crop Top, $575; at Intermix

 

Photo: Intermix
Khaki Revival
Khaki Revival

Ganni Phillips Ruffle Jumpsuit, $240; at Intermix

 

Photo: Intermix
Khaki Revival
Khaki Revival

Everlane Drape Trench Coat, $138; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane
Khaki Revival
Khaki Revival

Rodebjer Alda Vest Dress, $350; at Rodebjer

 

Photo: Rodebjer
Bra Tops
Bra Tops

Zimmermann Jasper Bra Top, $310; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Bra Tops
Bra Tops

Saloni Carrie Off Shoulder Top $250; at Intermix

 

Photo: Intermix
Bra Tops
Bra Tops

Rosie Assoulin Carmen Miranda Crochet Top $1,295, at Matches Fashion

 

Photo: Matches Fashion
Stripes
Stripes

Zara Multicolored Striped Dress, $99.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Stripes
Stripes

Apiece Apart Sanna Cropped Striped Silk Camisole, $285; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Stripes
Stripes

ASOS Co-ord Crochet Tank In Stripe, $32; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

