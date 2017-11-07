Here’s How to Style a Suit Without Looking Stiff, Corporate, or ’80s

Maybe we can thank Hillary Clinton, or just the infamous fashion cycle of the 80’s, but suits are back, and they’re better than ever. We’ve witnessed the reintroduction of shoulder pads—which we’re surprisingly not as upset about as I anticipated—and all in all, suiting has come back stronger than ever before. To celebrate, we found 35 suits you’ll actually want to wear.

Go ahead and ditch your black interview suit (unless that’s your thing) and elevate your office suit look with fun patterns, bold colors, and most importantly, accessories. Street style stars are layering corsets over their suits, mixing and matching prints and colors, and taking the otherwise yawn-worthy ensemble to an entirely new level.

We want to be on that level, wearing a hot pink embellished suit while fluffing up our shoulder pads. Click through the slideshow to see all of the looks, plus a few extra suits you can directly buy. Happy suiting!