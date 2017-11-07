StyleCaster
Here’s How to Style a Suit Without Looking Stiff, Corporate, or ’80s

STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | Work Outfits | Suits Style Guide
Photo: Getty Images

Maybe we can thank Hillary Clinton, or just the infamous fashion cycle of the 80’s, but suits are back, and they’re better than ever. We’ve witnessed the reintroduction of shoulder pads—which we’re surprisingly not as upset about as I anticipated—and all in all, suiting has come back stronger than ever before. To celebrate,  we found 35 suits you’ll actually want to wear.

Go ahead and ditch your black interview suit (unless that’s your thing) and elevate your office suit look with fun patterns, bold colors, and most importantly, accessories. Street style stars are layering corsets over their suits, mixing and matching prints and colors, and taking the otherwise yawn-worthy ensemble to an entirely new level.

We want to be on that level, wearing a hot pink embellished suit while fluffing up our shoulder pads. Click through the slideshow to see all of the looks, plus a few extra suits you can directly buy. Happy suiting!

1 of 35
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Bright Pink and Checkered Suit
Pink Party
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Black and white Checkered Suit
Checkmate
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Tan Wide Leg Pantsuit
The Fur Addition
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Pink Thick Pinstripe Pantsuit
Pinstriped

Alexa Chung blazer, $690; at Net-a-Porter

Alexa Chung pant, $385; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Blush Oversized Pantsuit
Blush Tones
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Yellow Corseted Panstuit
Corset Things
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Orange Three Piece Suit
Orange 3-Piece
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Grey Double Breasted Suit
Double-Breasted

Blazer, $129; at Zara

Pant, $69.90; at Zara

STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Red and Black Pinstripe Suit
Stripe All Day
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Rainbow Pinstripe Suit
A Hint of Rainbow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Powder Blue Suit
Topped with a Tie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Navy Suit with Black Satin Lapel
Satin Suit

Blazer, $129.90; at Eloquii

Pant, $89.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | White Double Breasted Suit
Fancy Outerwear
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Grey Shine Suit
Sparkle & Shine
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Purple Checkered Suit
Purple Puffer Vest
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Maroon Suit
Purple Power Suit

Blazer, $149; at Zara

Pant, $89.90; at Zara

 

STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Ruffled Pants Suit
Frill Ends
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Red White and Blue Pinstripe Suit
Americana
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Blush Velvet Blazer
The Velvet Blazer

Blazer, $150; at White House Black Market

STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Yellow Suit
Yellow Punch
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Plaid Suit
Pretty Plaid
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Crane Blazer
Crazy Cranes

Blazer, $118; at Loft

STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Padded Shoulder Suit
Bold Shoulders
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Tan Suit
The Caramel Suit

PHOTO: Alwayz Fashionably Late

STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Green Suit
Forest Green Frenzie

Wool suit, $519; at Carvoe

STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Purple and White Striped Suit
Casual Stripes
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Leopard Print Suit
Leopard Lady
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Millennial Pink Suit
Millennial Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Bright Pink Suit
Pink Suiting

Blazer, $64; at ASOS

Pant, $40; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Burgundy Blazer
Burgundy Babe

Blazer, $35; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Green Velvet Printed Suit
Green Please
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Striped Double Breasted Suit
Matching Stripes
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Black Cigarette Pants
Little Black Pants

Marni pants, $292 (was $680); at The Outnet

STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Grey Plaid Suit
Caution
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Suits We’d Actually Wear | Teal Wide Leg Suit
Teal Team
Photo: Getty Images

