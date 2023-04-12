13 Suction-Cup Dildos That Make Solo Shower Sex Way Better

Scroll To See More Images

Shower sex is great — period. While you might not have a partner to invite in for a steamy session when flying solo, you don’t need one to achieve pleasure. Suction-cup dildos stick to the wall, giving you all the hands-free fun you could ask for. And since many of them are waterproof, they’re absolutely perfect for solo shower sex.

Suction-cup dildos look and feel like regular dildos, but they’re designed with flared bases that double as suction cups. These suction cups stick to most hard, flat surfaces—and they’re best on slick materials like plastic, wood and tile. You can stick a suction-cup dildo to the back of a chair, the edge of a countertop, or the shower wall. And if you don’t mind doing things the old-fashioned way, you don’t have to stick your suction-cup dildo anywhere at all.

The great thing about suction-cup dildos? They’re as diverse as regular dildos. They come in a range of sizes and shapes. And you can find them in any color. In our quest to find the best suction-cup dildos, we found sparkly dildos, glass dildos and dildos that glow in the dark. We also found a waterproof vibrating dildo, which won’t give out, even if you take it in the tub.

Want a suction-cup dildo that looks cute and gets the job done? The Avant Lucky is lined with sparkles and pretty pastel colors. And its classic size makes it a great pick for most people. The dildo is 8 inches long (with 6.5 insertable inches) and 1.5 inches wide. And its shaft is subtly textured to offer lots of fun sensations.

The Love Bunny Rabbit Vibrator is an absolute treat. Its realistic shaft is great for penetration, and its vibrating rabbit ears are perfect for clitoral play. And since the dildo is completely waterproof, you can take it in the tub without giving it a second thought. We also love that the dildo is an approachable size: At 9 inches long (with 6 insertable inches) and 1.6 inches wide, it’s sizable—but not intimidating.

The Limba Flex Dildo isn’t your average suction-cup dildo. Though the toy is made of waterproof silicone, it’s designed to be flexible so you can bend it into different angles and shapes. This makes the dildo great for solo sexploration. We love that it comes in two sizes: 4.7 inches (with 4.5 insertable inches) and 6.8 inches (with 6.5 insertable inches).

The Ignite Mini Dildo is a great starter toy. Why? The dildo is just 0.7 inches wide and 5 inches long (with 4.5 insertable inches). And its smooth exterior is great for beginners. The toy is also designed with a bulbous tip that’s tilted to target G-spots and P-spots. And since it costs just $20, it’s an easy toy to justify buying.

This VispaX dildo

is mesmerizingly pretty—and surprisingly intense. The toy is lined with deep ridges, which feel great during penetration. And it’s nearly 2 inches wide. This makes the toy one of the thickest options on our list, though it’s not overwhelmingly girthy. The dildo comes in three different lengths, so you can easily find an option that works for you.

There’s no denying it: This Neo Elite dildo would make a unique addition to any sex toy drawer. At first glance, the toy looks pretty standard. It’s 8 inches long and 1.75 inches wide, and it has the same textured shaft and tapered head you’ll find on lots of dildos. But turn off the lights, and you’ll realize the toy glows in the dark. Sure, this party trick might not change the way solo sex feels, but it’s a fun way to switch things up—and it makes the toy nearly impossible to lose.

The Pipedream Basix Dildo might not look that different from our other favorites, but it’s a lot bigger. The dildo is a whopping 12 inches long (with 9.5 insertable inches) and 2.25 inches wide. And its classic appearance makes it a great pick for anyone who likes realistic-looking dildos. The toy is made of jelly rubber, so it feels soft and flexible. And while that porous material isn’t ideal for anal play, the toy is still great for vaginal penetration.

The Boundless Slim Dildo is shorter and slimmer than a lot of our other favorites—and that makes it great for anal play. The toy is just 5 inches long (with 4.5 insertable inches) and 0.75 inches wide. And it’s curved to target G-spots and P-spots with ease. Since the toy is so small, it’s great for easing into anal—but you can just as easily use it for vaginal penetration.

The Louviva Confetti Dildo

looks like a party—but it’s a classic suction-cup dildo. The toy comes in two sizes: 7 inches long (with 5.9 insertable inches) and 8.5 inches long (with 6 insertable inches). And both are about 2 inches wide. Since the toy is made of soft silicone, it’s flexible and easy to bend. It looks and feels realistic, while also being so fun.

Most dildos are made of silicone or jelly rubber, but the Pipedream Icicles Dildo is made of glass, instead. The dildo is 6.5 inches long and 1.25 inches wide and it sits inside a silicone base that sticks to the wall. What’s nice? Glass dildos can withstand intense temperatures. So you can run the dildo under hot water—or pop it in the freezer—any time you want to try something new.

The Sweet Tart Dildo is a classic dildo with a twist. The toy is 8.25 inches long (with 6 insertable inches) and 1.6 inches wide and it’s designed to look and feel realistic. But what makes the toy special is that it changes colors when it reaches 90°F. The toy starts out a dark shade of maroon and as it warms up, it slowly turns hot pink.

The Glitter Silicone Dildo is curved for targeted fun. And since it’s sparkly and colorful, it’s also a joy to look at. The dildo is 6.5 inches long (with 6 insertable inches) and 1.3 inches wide. And it’s designed with a tapered tip that makes it feel more realistic. All in all, the toy is a great alternative to our other favorites if you love a dildo with a curve. It alsocomes in two ridiculously cute colorways. (Really, we had trouble picking a favorite.)

If having a dildo that vibrates is a must, this Shower Stud Pure Skin Vibe is a great pick. The dildo is a classic 8.5 inches long (with 6 insertable inches) and 1.6 inches wide. And it doubles as a multi-speed vibrator. This two-in-one approach makes the toy one of the most dynamic dildos on our list. And since it’s completely waterproof, you can still bring it in the tub or shower.