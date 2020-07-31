The Cutest Succulent Plant Sets for Beginners

If you’ve been watching your friends cultivate their indoor (or real) garden with envy, stop the green monster in its track. Work on your own green thumb instead. You too can create your own magnificent garden, even if it’s in your apartment. And all of your plants are in pots. For brand new plant owners or former accidental plant killers, you should start off with the equivalent of a baby step. That baby is a succulent. They’re easy to care for. Plus, they’re colorful, and you can display them in cool ways.

You can order a batch of succulent plants online and get them sent straight to your door. The best succulent plant services send a batch of a minimum of five succulents, and they make sure they’re healthy before they’re packed up. You don’t want to open the box to find a dead succulent. And don’t worry, you won’t get five identical Black Prince succulents. Each seller makes sure you get a variety of succulents.

After you pick your succulent service, the fun part starts. You can display these little guys in a geometric vase or go a little more artsy and hang them from the ceiling in a glass case. Who said plant-owning couldn’t be fun?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Succulent Plants (5 Pack)

Start off your succulent garden with this cute set. You get five rooted succulents in 2-in. pots with this set. The pots are going to be smaller than you think. Every succulent is hand-picked, and you won’t receive the same species of succulents. All five will be different, but you won’t know what species you’re getting until you unpack them. They’re packaged carefully and you’ll get a vibrant variety of plants.

2. Succulent Plants, 5 Pack of Assorted Rosettes

Who wants a bouquet or roses when you can get five rosette succulents instead? These indoor plants are rooted in 2-in. matching pots, and you get five unique rosettes. None of them will be identical and should arrive healthy. These colorful succulents are easy to take care of—even for someone with a reputation for killing plants. You’ll get a set of instructions about how to care for your new babies.

3. Costa Farms Unique Succulents Indoor Plants 11-Pack

Many of the succulents that are set out online are round and small, but these succulents can either grow tall or round. With the grower’s pack, you get 11 different succulents. You don’t know exactly what you’ll get, but that’s part of the fun. They come in 2-in. pots, but you might need to repot them if they start growing. The good news is: The pots are recyclable.