The Most Stylish Succulent Planters for Your Home

Now that your little baby succulents are growing nicely in their individual pots, you might be thinking about taking the next step. You want all of your plant children in the same space, so they can thrive. Plus, you’ll just have to water the big planter inside of many pots. If you’re going to do the equivalent of sending your kids off to school, you want to make sure you’ve got a good planter with drainage. If the water just sits in the pot, your succulents will suffer and potentially die. That’s why we rounded up the best succulent planters, and they all have water run-off holes. We’re all about style and substance, though, so these planters will also add a modern or minimalist splash to your home.

The planters can hold roughly four to eight succulents, depending on which of our three picks you select. All three are made out of durable and high-quality ceramic material, so you’ll have these planters for a long time. They also come with trays to catch the water and dirt that leaks out from underneath your pot. Your furniture will definitely thank you for them.

1. 8in Marble Large Round Succulent Planter

If you love marble, you’ll adore this large succulent planter. Available in gray or pink marble, this 8-in. bowl can hold multiple succulents. The set also comes with a round ceramic tray that goes beneath the bowl, so water can escape the dirt without ruining your table. It’s made out of ceramic, which means it’s long-lasting and won’t fade over time. You’ll have this stylish planter for years to come.

2. 11inch Long Rectangle White Ceramic Succulent Planter Pots

This rectangular planter would make a perfect centerpiece on your table and give you the opportunity to show off your plant babies. You can fit 3-4 succulents into this ceramic pot. There’s a hole in the center for water run-off and so your plants can breathe easier. The planter sits on top of a bamboo saucer, which comes with this set. It adds a natural touch to your succulent display.

3. 6 Inch Modern White Ceramic Round Succulent Cactus Planter Pot

You get two round ceramic planters in this kit, which is great news if you have a large family of succulents. Each planter can fit around eight small succulents. There’s a drainage hole in each planter to make sure that your succulents aren’t accidentally overwatered. Both pots sit on top of two separate bamboo trays, which will protect your tables and windowsills from water.