The Best Subscription Boxes To Treat Yourself To Right Now

There’s nothing quite like receiving a package in the mail and not knowing exactly what’s inside. And while typically this sort of feeling is reserved for the holidays, it definitely doesn’t have to be. You can easily get this unboxing excitement year-round with the best subscription boxes and services. Items like the latest and greatest beauty products, trendy clothes, delicious wine and even popular new books can be sent to you regularly—oftentimes even customized to exactly what you want. Signing up for a subscription box is like sending yourself a little gift in the mail each month or so. Only in this case, you don’t always know what treasures await you.

From full-sized beauty products any makeup guru would be ecstatic to try to treats and supplies for man’s best friend (your pup!!), there are so many different types of subscription boxes out there. Looking for a new outfit for an Instagram photoshoot? There are subscription boxes (and stylists) for that. Want to try some snacks from around the world? There’s a subscription box for that. Need to amp up your jewelry collection? Yes, there’s a subscription box for that, too. Nearly anything you could possibly want delivered regularly to your door is available in a subscription box—typically with huge savings, too. We stan a cash-saving situation.

To help get you started on your subscription box journey, we rounded up the best subscription boxes you can order now to treat yourself. Whether it’s monthly, bi-monthly or even seasonally, these subscription boxes are here to bring you a much-deserved treat right to your doorstep. Who knows? This might become the only way you shop from now on.

1. Allure Beauty Box

If anyone told you that you could get $70 worth of new and editor-tested beauty products for $15 per month, you’d probably scream. Well, prepare to freak out whoever’s in the next room, because Allure’s Beauty Box lets you do just that. Through the subscription, you get $70 worth of products for $15 each month delivered right to your door. Plus, each box contains at least two full-sized products, so you’re not just getting sample sizes each time. Beauty lovers, rejoice.

2. PupBox

Dogs were meant to be spoiled. It’s just the way the world works, OK? So go ahead and treat yourself—and your fluffy best friend—to a Pup Box subscription. The first box only costs $10 and is customized to fit your pup’s needs perfectly. From training lessons to toys, this subscription is a dog owner’s saving grace.

3. Bright Cellars

For all you wine fans out there, you can’t go wrong with a wine subscription from Bright Cellars. For $60 per month, you get four (!!) bottles of wine sent directly to your doorstep. The service has you take a quiz to gauge what type of wines you might enjoy, then customizes a box specifically for you. Your new favorite bottle of wine awaits.

4. Bokksu

The Bokksu box subscription isn’t your typical snacking situation. This box allows you to discover Japan through man’s greatest invention: the snack. Full of authentic snacks and teas, this subscription box takes you on a journey each month. Each shipment also includes a culture guide that explains each product, so you never have to take a random guess as to what you’re eating. Munch away, friends.

5. Facetory

There really does seem to be a subscription box for everything—including face masks. Your self care game is about to be amped up a few notches, because the Facetory subscription box sends you seven different sheet masks per month for under $10. You also get information about each mask, so you know exactly what they do for your skin.

6. Adore Me

Looking to spice things up in the boudoir? Adore Me’s subscription box has sizes 30A through 46G available, so no matter your size, you can indulge in some hand-picked beauties. Stylists will choose pieces (from bras and undies to lingerie and sleepwear!) to send to you, then you have seven days to try everything on and choose what you want to keep. Send back the rest for free, and only keep the pieces that make you feel confidence and comfortable AF.

7. Rocksbox

If your jewelry collection needs a refresh, the Rocksbox subscription box is definitely for you. Each month, you get to rent three pieces of designer jewelry to wear—with unlimited swaps available. So whether you just want to spice up your everyday ensembles or have a big event for which you want something special, this subscription box is sure to alleviate all jewelry-related woes. Plus, if you want to keep your rented jewelry, members get special discounts and a $21 credit toward purchases.

8. StitchFix

Stitchfix might be one of the most well-known subscription boxes—and it’s for good reason. Simply take a quiz and expert stylists will pick out new clothing items for you. The items will be sent directly to your door where you can try them all on. Then, return what you don’t want, and keep the rest. You only pay for the items you keep and the $25 styling fee, so go ahead and take some risks with your wardrobe.

9. Birchbox

If you’re a lover of beauty, you’ll know that you can never have too many beauty products. Birchbox’s subscription service will send you multiple makeup, beauty and grooming products each month starting at $13. All you have to do is let them know your favorite beauty brands and products so they can match you with your perfect monthly collection of samples. If there’s a product you love and want in a full size, you can order it from Birchbox—with free shipping!—and gain loyalty points to use toward other purchases.

10. Book Of The Month

For those of you who go through books like wildfire, but also love a community in which to discuss them, Book of the Month’s subscription service is definitely for you. Each month, Book of the Month picks five different books. You get to choose which one you want to read, and it will be sent directly to you in a bright blue box. If you get behind, though, you can always skip a month to catch up.

11. Trunk Club

Looking for some new wardrobe picks? Let the stylists at Nordstrom’s Trunk Club subscription service help you out. All you have to do is take a simple style quiz and leave the rest up to the experts at Nordstrom. The services charges a $25 styling fee, but goes toward your purchase if you decide to keep any of the clothing items sent to you. (The fee is also waived for Nordstrom cardholders!) Try on what the stylists send you and send back what you don’t like. With sizes from 00-28 and XXS-4X, you’re sure to find your new favorite articles of clothing.

12. FabFitFun

Unlike many subscription boxes that are sent monthly, the FabFitFun box is sent quarterly—so you get one box per season. For $49.99 per box, you get over $200 worth of products. Some FabFitFun chooses for you, but others you get to customize for yourself. Each season, the subscription services allows you to choose certain items that go in your box, so you don’t end up with products you don’t love.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.