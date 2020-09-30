Stylish Shower Curtains for Your Bathroom

Shopping for a shower curtain can be a bit of a drag. Oftentimes, you just get a simple white curtain and cross your fingers that it won’t get moldy like your last one did. But as a fashionista and home decor enthusiast, you can do better than a boring shower curtain. There are plenty of cute options that’ll make your bathroom feel like a spa-like paradise—and if not, maybe it’ll at least feel like it reflects your sense of style.

A curtain can’t just be judged on style alone, though. It needs to have substance, too, and last a long time. You don’t want to replace it after just three months. The best stylish shower curtains won’t get moldy or sprout mildew. They’ll dry quickly, and the colors in the curtain won’t fade over time. This might seem obvious, but the curtains also need to cover your entire shower and keep the water where it belongs—not on your floor. These shower curtains tick all of these boxes while also looking chic. Check out our picks below.

1. AmazonBasics Mold and Mildew Resistant Shower Curtain This curtain, which features classic beige and white horizontal stripes, is exactly what you need in your shower. It’s 72 in. by 72 in. and will cover your shower completely. It won’t be too long or short. Made out of polyester fabric, this curtain is mildew- and mold-resistant, which is what you’d expect out of any quality curtain. The metal grommets are also rust-resistant, so you don’t have to deal with any gross substances in the place where you bathe. AmazonBasics Mold and Mildew Resistant… $11.99 buy it

2. Volens Gray/Grey Ruffle Shower Curtain Shower curtains aren’t always the most aesthetically-pleasing item in your bathroom, but this one is—dare we say it—chic. There are 10 rows of voluminous ruffles on this curtain. It makes such a statement that you’ll forget that you’re showering in your rented apartment. Plus, it’s a fast-drying pick that has rust-resistant grommets, so it won’t mold or mildew. It’ll also keep your water in the shower and bathtub where it belongs. It comes in gray or white. Volens Gray/Grey Ruffle Shower Curtain $27.99 buy it