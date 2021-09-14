Nordstrom Just Put All Of The Trendiest Fall Shoes In One Spot—And Some Styles Are Shocking

Scroll To See More Images

In fashion, sometimes it’s good to get a little push in the direction of what’s trending. Try as we might to keep up with all of TikTok’s viral fashion favorites, there simply isn’t enough time in the day to jot down everything. So, we’re sending a big debt of gratitude to Nordstrom because they just put *every* trending fall shoe in one place. Tysm for our saved sanity, Nordy.

After checking out all of these popular pieces, a few have us raising our perfectly sculpted brows. Like, the resurgence of platform shoes is something we’re grateful for—a couple of added inches without the discomfort of a skinny heel is a true gift to us all—but we never thought we’d see the style paired with a faux-fur mule. But, honestly, we’re not entirely opposed. It’s giving us fuzzy Birkenstocks energy, and we’re here for it.

RELATED: The $17 Bra That Bella Hadid Loves Will Replace Your T-Shirt Collection This Fall

There are more than 17,600 shoes on Nordstrom’s site, and these fall picks are seriously eye-catching. Somehow, we narrowed down 10 of our fav styles that include wear-anywhere with anything sneakers, shockingly bright rain boots, and the running shoes that we can’t stop seeing in New York City grocery store lines. To keep things reasonable, we kept the price of our picks under $200. After all, these styles are all so cute, there’s a high probability you’ll be adding a few to your virtual shopping cart.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

RELATED: So, The Secret To Olivia Rodrigo’s Met Gala Look Is An Amazon Best-Seller

Check out our 10 favorite trending fall shoes from Nordstrom below:

Vince Camuto Rimindel Faux Shearling Platform Mule

Ok, if you hear the phrase “faux fur platform mule,” your body might react negatively and perhaps go into shock, but looking at these shoes elicits a different kind of reaction. Because although the combination of textures and styles might seem a bit off-putting on paper, IRL they make for a seriously stylish shoe that should be shown off all fall. They look cozy and practical, thanks to the shearling material and platform heel. They’re an ideal brunch shoe that can transition into any night time excursion you have. The best of both worlds.

Jeffrey Campbell Lasiren Bootie

There’s something about this shoe that is giving us ‘Matrix’ vibes—but make it fall. Maybe it’s the warm-yet-glossy rust color that it comes in. Or maybe it’s the futuristic-looking block heel. Either way, we’re all in on this bold style that will surely take any outfit you have to the next level.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 SE High Top Sneaker

Your dirty Air Force 1s are calling and they desperately want to hibernate for the winter. Give them the rest they deserve and evolve into the true Sneaker Head that you are with these Blazers. They have a retro look to them that will pair so well with any vintage-looking jeans you’ve got. Plus, they’ll match anything in your closet.

Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal

Whoever thinks Birkenstocks ever went out of style, is seriously disturbed. Our favorite controversial sandals have a fall twist to them, thanks to this furry design. Pair them with socks and show off your dad energy in the best way possible, or wear them around the house as slippers. No matter, you’ll feel cozy.

Caslon Millany Loafer

Try to find a quality pair of grungy and chunky loafers this season that cost under $75. We dare you. These pair-with-anything-in-your-closet shoes are somehow on sale for under $55, and to say you need to take advantage of the deal is an understatement. No shoe is bigger this season than a loafer. It gives posh, punk, and preppy vibes all at once. Name a more iconic trio of characteristics, we’ll wait.

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Sneaker

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Sneaker

Rag & Bone, also known as the retailer where every celebrity you love shops, rarely has anything within our budget, but these on-sale sneakers somehow make the cut. The retro runners typically retail for $245, but depending on the size and color you choose, you can shop them today for $157. An investment, no doubt. But it’ll be worth it.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Boot

There aren’t your mother”s Converse. Sure, they still have the same iconic canvas look to them, but these bad boys are designed for some inclement weather. Take them in the rain or snow without worrying about soggy feet. The platform boots have a rubber sole that will keep your toes dry and make your outfit enviable.

Marc Fisher LTD Ulani Pointy Toe Bootie

We’re still accepting the fact that we have to head back to the office (face mask in hand). But, if we’re going to have to get out of bed and look presentable for work, we’re going to be doing so in these chic booties. They come in basically every neutral tone out there, and give a seriously sexy vibe.

Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot

Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot

Is there a fall shoe more iconic than a bright yellow rain boot? No. Not at all. They’re youthful, functional, and add a huge pop of color to every outfit. Since these come from Hunter, you know they’ll last a long, long time, too.

On Cloud X Training Shoe

If you live in New York City, you know just how many people love On Cloud running shoes. There are at least 8 people in every Trader Joe’s line wearing them—and we’re all for this trend. The lightweight sneakers have so many innovative features to them, including no-tie laces and “superfoam” cushioning.