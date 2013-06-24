From Lauren Conrad to Kate Bosworth: StyleCaster’s 10 Best Celebrity Shoots

This week, we’re celebrating StyleCaster’s fifth anniversary with a look back at some of our most memorable pieces. From original editorials and celebrity shoots to staffers’ musings on what makes our company so special, it’s time to commemorate the fun-filled (and at times crazy) journey we’ve gone on to get here. Read on for some of our favorite content, and join in on the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #SC5thBDay!

If you ask us what sets StyleCaster apart from some of our contemporaries, one of the first things we’d say is our original content. We have the pleasure of having our own studio, which has allowed us to produce glossy editorials with some of the industry’s top photographers, stylists, and models. We’ve also photographed an array of celebrities, be it onsite at our office or on location everywhere from Santa Monica’s swanky Viceroy Hotel to some of New York City’s hottest spots.

It wasn’t an easy task to compile a list of just ten of our favorite celebrity editorials, as each person we’ve shot has been more memorable than the next, and the range of StyleCaster cover stars have been varied to say the least. From It-girls like Sky Ferreira and former reality stars like Lauren Conrad, to Hollywood stars like Kate Bosworth and Shenae Grimes, there’s definitely something for everyone in our vault.

Click through to see 10 of our favorite celebrity editorials, and let us know which one was your favorite!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Mogul in the Making: Lauren Conrad Takes Us Inside Her L.A. Offices

She’s a Lady: Shenae Grimes Grows Up

Brokedown Palace Starring Alexandra Richards