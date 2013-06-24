From Lauren Conrad to Kate Bosworth: StyleCaster’s 10 Best Celebrity Shoots

This week, we’re celebrating StyleCaster’s fifth anniversary with a look back at some of our most memorable pieces. From original editorials and celebrity shoots to staffers’ musings on what makes our company so special, it’s time to commemorate the fun-filled (and at times crazy) journey we’ve gone on to get here. Read on for some of our favorite content, and join in on the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #SC5thBDay!
If you ask us what sets StyleCaster apart from some of our contemporaries, one of the first things we’d say is our original content. We have the pleasure of having our own studio, which has allowed us to produce glossy editorials with some of the industry’s top photographers, stylists, and models. We’ve also photographed an array of celebrities, be it onsite at our office or on location everywhere from Santa Monica’s swanky Viceroy Hotel to some of New York City’s hottest spots.
It wasn’t an easy task to compile a list of just ten of our favorite celebrity editorials, as each person we’ve shot has been more memorable than the next, and the range of StyleCaster cover stars have been varied to say the least. From It-girls like Sky Ferreira and former reality stars like Lauren Conrad, to Hollywood stars like Kate Bosworth and Shenae Grimes, there’s definitely something for everyone in our vault.
Click through to see 10 of our favorite celebrity editorials, and let us know which one was your favorite!
Lauren Conrad: Known primarily for her roles on reality shows "The Hills" and "Laguna Beach," when we shot Lauren Conrad, we wanted to show another side of the starlet: the mogul-in-the-making. Photographed in her chic L.A. office, Conrad dished about everything to us—and even revealed that it can take seven hours to get her hair done!
Olivia Palermo: Whether or not you love her, hate her, or just can't seem to figure out what she actually does, Olivia Palermo is the ultimate it-girl, which we immortalized in our October 2011 editorial "Limelight." Draped in duds from Halston and Matthew Williamson, Palermo captivated in front of the StyleCaster lens.
Alexandra Richards: The daughter of former model Patti Hansen and Keith Richards (we don't need to tell you who that is) doesn't hold anything back—and that was very apparent during our October 2010 editorial "Brokedown Palace," when the starlet stripped down and also modeled edgy looks from labels like Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen.
Shenae Grimes: We were thrilled when we nabbed an entire afternoon for a shoot with former "90210" star Shenae Grimes in the throes of New York Fashion Week back in September 2012. Shot at Johnny Rockets, we played with Grimes' ladylike side, dressing her in fall trends like brocade and peplum.
Chrissy Teigen: While she's made a name for herself as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, we realized right away there was way more to Chrissy Teigen than meets the eye. With a budding culinary career, we decided to shoot her at New York’s famed International Culinary Center in a slew of high-fashion looks in February 2012. We think you'll agree that she looks just as good in a dress as a bikini. Oh, and she spoke to us candidly about her future wedding to fiancé John Legend.
Sky Ferreira: It-girl and electro-pop musician Sky Ferreira was one of our favorite subjects to shoot because she was absolutely fearless. For our June 2011 editorial, Ferreira posed in brands like Imitation of Christ and Valentino, and told us her style influences include Kurt Cobain and "Clueless" character Cher Horowitz. Awesome? We think yes.
Jaime King: She's a model, actress, and best friends with designer Jason Wu, so it's pretty apparent that Jaime King is more than glamorous. When we shot her in April 2012, we decided a more classic feel would be appropriate—so Santa Monica's famed Viceroy Hotel was the perfect location.
Amber Rose: As a former stripper and ex-girlfriend of Kanye West, Amber Rose's image wasn't exactly soft—which is exactly why we sought out to show her feminine, demure side in brands you wouldn't expect to see her in like Club Monaco, Ted Baker, and Theory for our December 2011 editorial. Side note: Her fiancé and baby daddy, rapper Wiz Khalifa, was on the set the whole time—and they were absolutely adorable.
Brad Goreski: Celebrity stylist and former Rachel Zoe protege Brad Goreski may give you a glimpse into his fast-paced life on his Bravo reality show "It's a Brad, Brad World," but when we photographed him for our January 2012 editorial "Born to be Brad," we saw a completely different, more kooky side of the preppy style setter.
Kate Bosworth: She burst on the scene thanks to 2002's "Blue Crush," but has remained an industry fixture thanks to her keen eye for style and always pushing the envelope. Clad in brands like Isabel Marant and Céline, Bosworth showed off blue dip dyed hair and her effortless glamor in our August 2011 editorial "Golden Girl."