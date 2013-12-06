StyleCaster
Share

The 10 Best Street Style Snaps of the Week From Instagram

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 10 Best Street Style Snaps of the Week From Instagram

Meghan Blalock
by
13 Shares
The 10 Best Street Style Snaps of the Week From Instagram
10 Start slideshow

When it comes to street style, there are a few fantastic outlets for seeing what people are up to in real-time. You can check the constantly updated sites of superb street style photographers like Streetpeeper and The Sartorialist, which we’re certainly guilty of doing from time to time, or: You can just check Instagram.

MORE:15 Bundled-Up Outfits That Make Us Long For a Nor’Easter

As a part of our ongoing effort to stay super in-the-know when it comes to all things street style-related, we’ll be checking Instagram regularly and posting our 10 favorite looks from across the world every Friday. Our first effort includes some familiar faces—The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni accessorizes wonderfully with a French bulldog—as well as plenty of relative unknowns and new fashion bloggers.

MORE: The 25 Best Street Style Blogs

Click through the gallery to see our 10 favorite street style snaps on Instagram this week!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

A pop of color + Pop Art = a fantastic combo.

Photo: Instagram.com/bittersweetcolours

Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day?

Photo: Instagram.com/missnancywong

We gotta admit, the Frenchie pulls it all together.

Photo: Instagram.com/chiaraferragni

Bold colors, vivid prints, and perfect silhouettes work together to make this outfit stand out.

Photo: Instagram.com/bighairloudmouth

There's something enticing about wearing all black with just a splash of metallic on your feet.

Photo: Instagram.com/stylescrapbook

If there's one color combination we can't get enough of, it's black, white, and red.

Photo: Instagram.com/rngfashion

A casual walk-in-the-park look turned glam with gold-piped platform booties.

Photo: Instagram.com/ootnmagazine

These pointy-toed triple-buckle Chloé boots are exactly what this look needed to go from drab to fab.

Instagram.com/ohmyvogue

Purple pants, done right.

Instagram.com/jade_enoch

The bright pink text on her sweatshirt perfectly picks up the bright tones in her oxblood scarf. Well-played.

Photo: Instagram.com/intemporalysis

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Most Popular Drugstore Lotions and Creams for Winter 2013

Most Popular Drugstore Lotions and Creams for Winter 2013
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share