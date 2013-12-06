The 10 Best Street Style Snaps of the Week From Instagram

When it comes to street style, there are a few fantastic outlets for seeing what people are up to in real-time. You can check the constantly updated sites of superb street style photographers like Streetpeeper and The Sartorialist, which we’re certainly guilty of doing from time to time, or: You can just check Instagram.

As a part of our ongoing effort to stay super in-the-know when it comes to all things street style-related, we’ll be checking Instagram regularly and posting our 10 favorite looks from across the world every Friday. Our first effort includes some familiar faces—The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni accessorizes wonderfully with a French bulldog—as well as plenty of relative unknowns and new fashion bloggers.

