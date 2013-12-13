The 10 Best Street Style Snaps of the Week, from Instagram

It’s that time of the week again! With Friday about halfway done, we’re looking back on the best the week had to offer in terms of street style on Instagram.
As per usual, we perused the social media site and came up with mostly relative newbie fashion bloggers who are killing it on the street style front.
This week, we found ladies from Bangkok to Egypt, rocking a mix of brands from Zara to Kenzo and beyond, mixing prints, donning ripped jeans, and plenty of fur and sweaters to cope with the cold weather.
Céline, Moschino, and Kenzo are the staple pieces of this Egyptian fashionistas' look. We love the contrast of the high-end accessories with the ripped jeans and Converse sneakers.
Photo: Instagram.com/egyptianfashionistas
Here's a different way to rock neon: subtly. The bright yellow of this skirt doesn't smack you in the face, which is an appreciated novel way to approach the trend.
Photo: Instagram.com/yupnyc
We're in love with this look. The giant, tartan plaid scarf, the sweater dress, even the oversized blazer. It all works so well.
Photo: Instagram.com/soniatralala
If only we all looked this cool while hanging out on train platforms. We love that this look defies the cold weather and yet somehow manages to look cozy.
Photo: Instagram.com/tinaamariaa
The brown fur vest and matching booties help properly accessorize this long black dress, which otherwise might look a bit homely.
Photo: Instagram.com/sogalaxy
While perforated leather mini skirts run a high risk of looking a bit less-than-classy, this gal pulls it off by layering a button-up blouse under a sweater and black leather moto jacket. The black tights also downplay the risqué factor.
Photo: Instagram.com/makeupalamoda
There's something supremely cozy about this winter look. We love the red scarf over the red dress, and the contrast of the cognac ankle boots. The vintage bag adds a touch of whismy, too.
Photo: Instagram.com/lacyrosexo
Here's a look that proves you basically can't go wrong with plaid in the winter. We love that everything in her look is black, save for the blouse.
Photo: Instagram.com/fashioninmysoul