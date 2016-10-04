50 Spectacular Street-Style Accessories We Spotted During Fashion Month

While head-to-toe photos may be what we look to for outfit inspo and styling tricks to copy, the detail shots from Fashion Week street style can’t be beat when it comes to pretty bags and shoes to salivate over.

So, to fuel your obsession, we combed through photos from New York, London, Milan, and Paris to bring you the very best accessories from outside the shows (seriously, our jobs are so hard sometimes). One thing was immediately clear: Gucci is doing very well by the fashion crowd, with embroidered Dionysus bags, GucciGhost graffiti totes, and top-handle Sylvie satchels dominating the sidewalks in every city. Other star players included J.W. Anderson’s Pierce bags (the ones that look like they have a septum ring through the flap), velvet platforms and ankle boots by 3.1 Phillip Lim and Miu Miu, and Chloé’s chain-embellished Faye shoulder bags.

Whether or not you have cash to drop on top-tier designer accessories, however, there’s plenty of eye candy to ogle in the gallery below.