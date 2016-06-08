StyleCaster
16 Gloriously Summery Straw Bags

Sure, you could use your canvas backpack or leather tote as a beach bag—or you could haul around your towel, SPF, snacks, and sneaky stash of joints (shhh…) in a seasonally appropriate straw bag decked out with pom-poms, tassels, and/or fringe.

Clearly, we’re in favor of the latter. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that right now there are a few brands updating the time-honored vacation style for the Instagram generation (see: bright colors, punchy stripes, and slouchy sling styles) and committing to socially and environmentally responsible production while they’re at it. A few of our favorites at the moment: Kayu (handcrafted in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia), Mar Y Sol (fair-trade-made in Madagascar), and Aaks (handwoven in Ghana at a rate of one bag a week).

Ahead, shop 16 straw bags to tote to the beach and beyond this summer.

Kayu Kama Tote, $115; at J.Crew

Straw Bag, $59.99; at Mango

Mar Y Sol Caracas Sisal Basket Tote, $135; at Accompany

Monki Straw Duffle Bag with Rope Drawstring, $33; at ASOS

Gore Tote Bag, $305; at Aaks

Indego Africa Pom Palm Tote, $75; at Reformation

Muzungu Sisters Sicilian Pompom Straw Tote, $259; at Matches Fashion

The Corsica Straw Beach Tote, $44.50; at Madewell

Kayu St. Tropez Tote Bag, $115; at Revolve

Anya Hindmarch Wink Straw Basket Tote, $556; at Style Bop

Painted Woven Tote, $195; at La Ligne

Sam Edelman Isabella Straw Tote, $148; at Zappos

Sensi Studio Maxi Fringed Woven Toquilla Straw Tote, $180; at Net-A-Porter

Straw Basket Tote, $175; at Sincerely Tommy

Leaf-Appliqué Straw Tote, $495; at Tory Burch

