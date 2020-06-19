The 11 Best Places To Shop If You’re Tall Or Have A Long Torso

Scroll To See More Images

While most articles of clothing can be made shorter—jeans hemmed, dresses taken up a few inches—it’s nearly impossible to make a pair of pants or dress longer. If you’re on the taller side, this means that if an item of clothing is too short, there’s not much you can do about it. Luckily, we did a little research and came up with 11 of the best stores for tall women—full of pants with long inseams and blouses that won’t look cropped when they’re supposed to be full length. Finding clothes that fit long legs or a long torso perfectly might seem like a challenge, but trust us: There are plenty of places to find tall clothes that are also incredibly cute.

Not every big retailer sells tall clothing, but several of your favorites do. Places like Madewell, ASOS and Topshop offer their effortlessly cool and seriously trendy clothes in taller sizes. Finally you can snag a pair of cropped jeans that are actually cropped correctly. Or a maxi dress that reaches the ground instead of hitting above your ankles. Rather than having to get your workwear tailored, you can rock a blazer with sleeves that are the right length. Thanks to these brands that carry tall sizes, you can create the wardrobe you love—without sacrifice.

To help get you started on filling up your closet, we rounded up 11 of the best stores for tall women below—and some shopping picks, too. Whether you’re just trying to find some jeans that fit the way they’re supposed to or a cute new mini dress that’s not too short, you’re sure to find everything you could possibly want from these retailers. The next time someone asks you to grab something from the top shelf, at least you’ll look super cute!

1. Madewell

If you’re constantly on the hunt for tall jeans and trendy pants, look no further than Madewell. They’re known for their seriously cool jeans, but the brand has so many other fun pants in tall lengths as well. So whether you’re in need of new high-waisted skinnies or cropped wide-leg pants, you’ll find everything you need at Madewell. Pro tip: They carry both tall and taller sizes—so ladies over six feet, rejoice!

2. ASOS

ASOS has everything from maternity sizes to petites and plus sizes—and, of course, plenty of tall options too. No need to fret about a maxi dress being too short or a blouse hitting above your bellybutton. ASOS’ tall section has just about everything you could need for a full wardrobe full of clothes in the correct length.

3. Alloy Apparel

For those in search of a brand that’s exclusively tall clothes, allow us to introduce you to Alloy Apparel. Everything on the site is for tall ladies—from denim and skirts to blouses and dresses. Consider this your one-stop-shop for all things tall.

4. J.Crew

While there’s no specific “tall” section on the J.Crew site, many of the pieces on their site are available in tall sizes. You can find everything from chic suits to stunning skirts just by typing “tall” into the search bar on the J.Crew website. It takes a little bit more work, but it’s definitely worth it.

5. Topshop

For all things trendy, you can’t skip over Topshop’s tall section. Jeans, tops, skirts and dresses abound on the brand’s site, making it easy AF to find a new and on-trend ensemble. Snag a mini dress that’s actually the right length or a cropped blouse that doesn’t fit like a sports bra. Topshop’s tall clothes are can’t-miss.

6. Loft

If you’re looking for workwear, weekend-wear or anything in between, you can’t go wrong with Loft. Their tall section includes a lot of their items—typically available in petite sizes as well, if you have any short pals—and even some in plus sizes, too. Do yourself a favor and check out their dresses and jumpsuits. They’re perfect for just about any season.

7. Banana Republic

Banana Republic is another great source for both workwear and outfits for the weekend. Whether you need a new blazer or a chic dress for date night, odds are you can find it in their seriously stacked tall section. Treat yourself to one (or two) pieces from Banana Republic’s tall section next time you shop.

8. Levi’s

If you love Levi’s jeans but think they don’t come in tall sizes, think again. Levi’s has denim available in tall sizes and plus-sizes. So if you’re tall and also wear up to a size 26, you’re in luck. They have short, medium and long lengths available in several of their cutest denim styles.

9. Gap

Gap is another brand you might have assumed didn’t carry tall sizes, but there are actually so many tall clothing items on their site. Jeans, tops, dresses and even rompers—like this adorable utility romper—are all available in tall sizes and long lengths, so you can snag some new well-fitting pieces for less cash.

10. Boden

Boden’s tall section has plenty from which to choose, but we’re especially floored by the number of seriously gorgeous tall jumpsuits available. Whether you want something minimalist and perfect for work or a jumpsuit that’s fun and flirty for the weekend, you’ll definitely find what you want.

11. New York & Company

Last but not least, take a gander all the offerings from New York & Company’s tall section. They have just about everything, but we recommend paying close attention to all the going-out pieces available. Effortlessly cool tall tops and dresses are what you’ll find on their site in spades.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.