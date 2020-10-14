PSA, Shorties: These Are The Best Places To Shop If You’re Petite

Scroll To See More Images

Say goodbye to your tailor, folks, because the best stores for petite women are here to save the day. For anyone under 5’4″ (myself included), shopping—and especially online shopping—can be ridiculously difficult. I’ve become BFFs with size charts, always checking to see how long the “cropped” pants I’m eyeing actually are or if a midi dress will look like a floor-length gown on me. For those who are constantly having to get their clothing altered or just forego shopping all-together, I’m here to let you know there are plenty of petite-friendly (!) places to shop.

Honestly, the day I discovered petite clothing was truly a game-changer. I try to buy petites whenever I can—especially in bottoms—because they make life so much easier. If you’ve ever known the pain of seeing a cute pair of jeans, a jumpsuit or maxi dress that you wanted but knew it would just be too long, I definitely feel your pain. It can make shopping in-person with friends a frustrating experience. And while many brands still don’t carry petite sizes in their stores, they often have petite sections online that you can shop. It’s not a perfect situation, but I’ll take it (for now, at least).

Of course, as someone who also wears plus sizes in certain items of clothing, I’ve also learned that petites in extended sizes are typically not readily available. I could go on about this for years (and years), but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention it—especially because it’s likely many of you petite folks also fall outside the classic straight-size range. There are a few go-to options if you wear above a size 12 (and you’ll find them below), but the fashion industry can definitely do better.

That being said, all my shorties to front, please! Keep reading for the ultimate list of stores for petite women. You might want to bookmark this for later, too—and keep it as a guide whenever you’re ready to shop ’til you drop.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Topshop

For all things trendy, you can’t skip over Topshop’s petite section. Jeans, tops, skirts and dresses abound on the brand’s site, making it easy AF to find a new and on-trend ensemble. Snag a mini dress that’s actually the right length or a cute cropped cardigan that doesn’t hit the wrong part of the torso. Topshop’s petite clothes are can’t-miss.

2. ASOS

ASOS has everything from maternity sizes to tall and plus sizes—and, of course, plenty of petite options too. No need to fret about an adorable mini dress being too long or a blouse looking oversized when you want it more fitted. ASOS’ petite section has just about everything you could need for a full wardrobe full of clothes in the correct length.

3. Petite Studio

An entire brand dedicated to creating chic petite clothing? It’s real, and it’ exists in Petite Studio—a gorgeous collection of on-trend and high-end fashion pieces made for petite sizes and petite sizes only. You’ll find everything from gorgeous sweaters and coats to swoon-worthy skirts and dresses.

4. J.Crew

While there’s not a specified “petite” section on the J.Crew site, so many of the pieces from this brand are available in petite sizes. You can find everything from chic suits to warm and fuzzy coats just by typing “petite” into the search bar on the J.Crew website. It takes a little bit more work, but it’s definitely worth it.

5. Amazon Petite

If you assumed you couldn’t find cute petite clothing on Amazon’s site, you’re about to be proven so wrong. The site has so many different brands offering petite and short sizes—it just takes a little digging. Start with a simple search and see where it leads you. You’ll likely find the petite pieces (like these everyday essential jeggings) of your dreams.

6. Madewell

If you’re constantly on the hunt for petite jeans, trendy pants and more, look no further than Madewell’s petite section. They’re known for their seriously cool jeans, but the brand has so many other fun options in petite sizes as well. So whether you’re in need of new high-waisted skinnies or a party-ready slip dress, you’ll find everything you need at Madewell.

7. Banana Republic

Banana Republic is another great source for both workwear and outfits for the weekend. Whether you need a new blazer or a cute and cozy sweater for chilly nights, odds are you can find it in their seriously stacked petite section. Treat yourself to one (or two) pieces from Banana Republic’s petite section next time you shop.

8. Levi’s

If you love Levi’s jeans but think they don’t come in petite sizes, think again. Levi’s has denim available in petite sizes and plus-sizes. So if you’re shorter and also wear up to a size 26, you’re in luck. They have short, medium and long lengths available in several of their cutest denim styles.

9. Express

From sexy slip dresses to the flare jeans of your dreams, the Express petite section is no joke. The clothes are trendy and chic, the prices are great and you can find piece you won’t have to take to a tailor immediately after purchase. Now that’s a winning situation if I ever saw one.

10. Anthropologie

It’s no secret that Anthropologie’s site is a go-to place to shop for gorgeous ensembles—but have you ever checked out their petite section? It’s too good to pass up, quite frankly. From cozy loungewear pieces (!) to Instagram-worthy dresses and blouses, you can find a full wardrobe of stunning petite options.

11. American Eagle

When it comes to size-inclusive jeans, American Eagle is *chef’s kiss.* Their denim section boasts jeans in sizes 000-24 in extra-short, short, regular, tall and extra-long lengths. No matter your height or size, you can find the cutest AE jeans that fit you absolutely perfectly.

12. Boden

Boden’s petite section has plenty from which to choose, but we’re especially floored by the number of seriously gorgeous midi dresses available. Whether you want something minimalist and perfect for work or a dress that’s fun and flirty for the weekend, you’ll definitely find what you want at Boden.

13. Reformation

If you wear petite sizes and have never shopped Reformation’s petite section, allow us to bless you with the knowledge that it exists. Not only are all of Reformation’s pieces ridiculously gorgeous, but the brand is sustainable—so you can feel good about spending your cash on some new clothes. Plus, this red and white floral dress is calling my name.

14. Universal Standard

The most size-inclusive brand in the country (!!), Universal Standard has so many wonderful petite options. You’ll find workwear tops and blouses, essential denim looks and cute, casual dresses in sizes 00-40—so go ahead and treat yourself. You deserve it.