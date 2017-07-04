StyleCaster
Share

The Best Stores to Shop for Fashion Basics

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Stores to Shop for Fashion Basics

Lauren Caruso
by
The Best Stores to Shop for Fashion Basics
35 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Everlane

Sure, we spend a lot of time talking about trends—at brunch with our friends, in the comments section on Instagram, and all over this very site. And while we love a good seasonal trend, we also know that we don’t follow them because the fashion cycle dictates it, but rather, because we feel like it. Still, it’s the basics in our wardrobe that keep our style grounded—without them, we’d likely look like an amateur fashion blogger (bad) or a sheeple-like try-hard (worse).

MORE: How This Indie Retailer Is Winning Over Zara Die-Hards

But if timeless essentials like the perfect white tee or the must-have pair of work pants have eluded you until now, rejoice: We culled the seven top retailers that have basics down pat. Ahead, the stores to head to, and the exact items to add to cart—and your new pared-down capsule wardrobe—ahead.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 35
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—ADAY Something Borrow Shirt
ADAY

This two-year-old, female-owned brand is making waves with its athleisure-cool lean, and as evidenced by the brand's new cross-country Simplicity Tour, it’s in demand.

ADAY Something Borrow Shirt, $125; at ADAY

Photo: ADAY
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—ADAY For The Win Swimsuit
ADAY

ADAY For The Win Swimsuit, $125; at ADAY

Photo: ADAY
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—ADAY Cooler Days Culottes
ADAY

ADAY Cooler Days Culottes, $105; at ADAY

Photo: ADAY
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—ADAY It's A Wrap Vest
ADAY

ADAY It’s A Wrap Vest, $95; at ADAY

Photo: ADAY
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—ADAY Made It T-Shirt
ADAY

ADAY Made It T-Shirt, $65; at ADAY

Photo: ADAY
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Grana Scoopback Swimsuit
Grana

This Hong Kong-based fashion brand is in the business of timeless, comfortable essentials—and with most pieces priced under $100, it’s practically a no-brainer.

Grana Scoopback Swimsuit, $65; at Grana

Photo: Grana
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Grana Silk Halter Neck
Grana

Grana Silk Halter Neck Cami, $45; at Grana

Photo: Grana
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Grana Oxford Boyfriend Shirt
Grana

Grana Oxford Boyfriend Shirt, $59; at Grana

Photo: Grana
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Grana Silk-Neck Slip Dress
Grana

Grana Silk –Neck Slip Dress, $79; at Grana

Photo: Grana
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Grana Women's Worsted Wool Culottes
Grana

Grana Women’s Worsted Wool Culottes, $89; at Grana

Photo: Grana
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress
Everlane

Do we really have to wax poetic about how Everlane—the king of all basics—nailed the capsule wardrobe from the top-down? Plus, the San Francisco-based brand coined radical transparency, so you can know exactly what went into making each garment.

Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress, $88; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Everlane The Cotton Crew
Everlane

Everlane The Cotton Crew, $20; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Everlane The Cotton Poplin Culotte
Everlane

Everlane The Cotton Poplin Culotte, $68; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Everlane Slim Classic French Terry Crew
Everlane

Everlane Slim Classic French Terry Crew, $40; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Everlane Linen Collarless Square Shirt
Everlane

Everlane Linen Collarless Square Shirt, $55; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew Neck
Uniqlo

Yep, the spot you drop by to grab a white tee when yours has seen better days does a few other things well, too. Case in point: The Japanese brand’s collection of breezy, summer-ready dresses and button-downs.

Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew-Neck, $9.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Uniqlo Rayon Striped Long Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo

Uniqlo Rayon Striped Long Sleeve Shirt, $29.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Uniqlo Crepe Camisole Long Dress
Uniqlo

Uniqlo Crepe Camisole Long Dress, $29.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Uniqlo Drape Wide-Leg Pants
Uniqlo

Uniqlo Drape Wide-Leg Pants, $29.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Wool Sweater
Uniqlo

Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Wool Sweater, $29.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Wilfred Free Huang Blouse
Aritzia

You may not think of the Canadian brand as a place for basics, but once you take a look around, you’ll realize Aritzia has elevated workwear down-pat.

Wilfred Free Huang Blouse, $65; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Wilfred Free Divina T-Shirt
Aritzia

Wilfred Free Divina T-Shirt, $19.99; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Babaton Cohen Pant
Aritzia

Babaton Cohen Pant, $145; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Wilfred Astere Dress
Aritzia

Wilfred Astere Dress, $85; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Babaton Alvin Short
Aritzia

Babaton Alvin Short, $75; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Gap Vintage Wash Crewneck Tee
Gap

Yep, your old mall standby is still killing it in the white tee department—and now, the rest of the store’s finally caught up.

Gap Vintage Wash Crewneck Tee, $19.95; at Gap

Photo: Gap
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Gap Wide-Leg Crop Chinos
Gap

Gap Wide-Leg Crop Chinos, $35.99; at Gap

Photo: Gap
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Gap Fitted Boyfriend Oxford Shirt
Gap

Gap Fitted Boyfriend Oxford Shirt, $49.95; at Gap

Photo: Gap
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Gap Linen Sleeveless Stripe Shirtdress
Gap

Gap Linen Sleeveless Stripe Shirtdress, $59.99; at Gap

Photo: Gap
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Gap Girlfriend Rolled Utility Shorts
Gap

Gao Girlfriend Rolled Utility Shorts, $35.95; at Gap

Photo: Gap
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Theory Stretch Cotton Cap Tee
Theory

Sure, a near-three-figure tee isn’t in everyone’s budget, but if you’re ready to drop cash on a Marie Kondo-like wardrobe that won’t fall apart after two seasons, Theory’s your new go-to.

Theory Stretch Cotton Cap Tee, $85; at Theory

Photo: Theory
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Theory Mixed Rib Slip Dress
Theory

Theory Mixed Rib Slip Dress, $335; at Theory

Photo: Theory
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Theory Linen Shorts
Theory

Theory Linen Shorts, $76; at Theory

Photo: Theory
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Theory Boucle Crewneck Sweater
Theory

Theory Boucle Crewneck Sweater, $285; at Theory

Photo: Theory
Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Theory Clean Crop Blazer
Theory

Theory Clean Crop Blazer, $213; at Theory

Photo: Theory

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Fascinating Evolution of Kylie Jenner's Lips

The Fascinating Evolution of Kylie Jenner's Lips
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—ADAY Something Borrow Shirt
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—ADAY For The Win Swimsuit
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—ADAY Cooler Days Culottes
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—ADAY It's A Wrap Vest
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—ADAY Made It T-Shirt
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Grana Scoopback Swimsuit
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Grana Silk Halter Neck
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Grana Oxford Boyfriend Shirt
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Grana Silk-Neck Slip Dress
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Grana Women's Worsted Wool Culottes
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Everlane The Cotton Crew
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Everlane The Cotton Poplin Culotte
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Everlane Slim Classic French Terry Crew
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Everlane Linen Collarless Square Shirt
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew Neck
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Uniqlo Rayon Striped Long Sleeve Shirt
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Uniqlo Crepe Camisole Long Dress
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Uniqlo Drape Wide-Leg Pants
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Wool Sweater
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Wilfred Free Huang Blouse
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Wilfred Free Divina T-Shirt
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Babaton Cohen Pant
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Wilfred Astere Dress
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Babaton Alvin Short
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Gap Vintage Wash Crewneck Tee
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Gap Wide-Leg Crop Chinos
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Gap Fitted Boyfriend Oxford Shirt
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Gap Linen Sleeveless Stripe Shirtdress
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Gap Girlfriend Rolled Utility Shorts
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Theory Stretch Cotton Cap Tee
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Theory Mixed Rib Slip Dress
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Theory Linen Shorts
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Theory Boucle Crewneck Sweater
  • Best Basic Tops And Bottoms—Theory Clean Crop Blazer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share