The Best Stores to Shop for Fashion Basics

Sure, we spend a lot of time talking about trends—at brunch with our friends, in the comments section on Instagram, and all over this very site. And while we love a good seasonal trend, we also know that we don’t follow them because the fashion cycle dictates it, but rather, because we feel like it. Still, it’s the basics in our wardrobe that keep our style grounded—without them, we’d likely look like an amateur fashion blogger (bad) or a sheeple-like try-hard (worse).
But if timeless essentials like the perfect white tee or the must-have pair of work pants have eluded you until now, rejoice: We culled the seven top retailers that have basics down pat. Ahead, the stores to head to, and the exact items to add to cart—and your new pared-down capsule wardrobe—ahead.
ADAY
This two-year-old, female-owned brand is making waves with its athleisure-cool lean, and as evidenced by the brand's new cross-country Simplicity Tour, it’s in demand.
ADAY Something Borrow Shirt, $125; at ADAY
ADAY For The Win Swimsuit, $125; at ADAY
ADAY Cooler Days Culottes, $105; at ADAY
ADAY It’s A Wrap Vest, $95; at ADAY
ADAY Made It T-Shirt, $65; at ADAY
Grana
This Hong Kong-based fashion brand is in the business of timeless, comfortable essentials—and with most pieces priced under $100, it’s practically a no-brainer.
Grana Scoopback Swimsuit, $65; at Grana
Grana Silk Halter Neck Cami, $45; at Grana
Grana Oxford Boyfriend Shirt, $59; at Grana
Grana Silk –Neck Slip Dress, $79; at Grana
Grana Women’s Worsted Wool Culottes, $89; at Grana
Everlane
Do we really have to wax poetic about how Everlane—the king of all basics—nailed the capsule wardrobe from the top-down? Plus, the San Francisco-based brand coined radical transparency, so you can know exactly what went into making each garment.
Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress, $88; at Everlane
Everlane The Cotton Crew, $20; at Everlane
Everlane The Cotton Poplin Culotte, $68; at Everlane
Everlane Slim Classic French Terry Crew, $40; at Everlane
Everlane Linen Collarless Square Shirt, $55; at Everlane
Uniqlo
Yep, the spot you drop by to grab a white tee when yours has seen better days does a few other things well, too. Case in point: The Japanese brand’s collection of breezy, summer-ready dresses and button-downs.
Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew-Neck, $9.90; at Uniqlo
Uniqlo Rayon Striped Long Sleeve Shirt, $29.90; at Uniqlo
Uniqlo Crepe Camisole Long Dress, $29.90; at Uniqlo
Uniqlo Drape Wide-Leg Pants, $29.90; at Uniqlo
Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Wool Sweater, $29.90; at Uniqlo
Aritzia
You may not think of the Canadian brand as a place for basics, but once you take a look around, you’ll realize Aritzia has elevated workwear down-pat.
Wilfred Free Huang Blouse, $65; at Aritzia
Wilfred Free Divina T-Shirt, $19.99; at Aritzia
Babaton Cohen Pant, $145; at Aritzia
Wilfred Astere Dress, $85; at Aritzia
Babaton Alvin Short, $75; at Aritzia
Gap
Yep, your old mall standby is still killing it in the white tee department—and now, the rest of the store’s finally caught up.
Gap Vintage Wash Crewneck Tee, $19.95; at Gap
Gap Wide-Leg Crop Chinos, $35.99; at Gap
Gap Fitted Boyfriend Oxford Shirt, $49.95; at Gap
Gap Linen Sleeveless Stripe Shirtdress, $59.99; at Gap
Gao Girlfriend Rolled Utility Shorts, $35.95; at Gap
Theory
Sure, a near-three-figure tee isn’t in everyone’s budget, but if you’re ready to drop cash on a Marie Kondo-like wardrobe that won’t fall apart after two seasons, Theory’s your new go-to.
Theory Stretch Cotton Cap Tee, $85; at Theory
Theory Mixed Rib Slip Dress, $335; at Theory
Theory Linen Shorts, $76; at Theory
Theory Boucle Crewneck Sweater, $285; at Theory
Theory Clean Crop Blazer, $213; at Theory
