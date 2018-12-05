StyleCaster
Share

Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers You Can Score for $50 or Less

What's hot
StyleCaster

Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers You Can Score for $50 or Less

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers You Can Score for $50 or Less
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Scroll To See More Images

Let the record show: Stocking stuffers are the best. They’re the best. Affordable trinkets that are equal parts practical and cute? That don’t take up unnecessary space? That you can mix and match to create the perfect gift for literally anyone? They’re the best. And ’tis the season for loading up on them.

MORE: Your Definitive Guide to Ugly Christmas Sweater Shopping

It can be hard to drop $300 on that dress you’ve been eyeing or $100 on those shoes that caught your fancy or maybe even $75 on that throw pillow you’ve been in love with since August—because, honestly, $75 is a lot to spend on a throw pillow, and you pretty much have to buy another so you have a matching set.

What’s worse: Once you’ve spent that $300, or $100, or $75 (let’s be real—$150), you’re committed. You just bought a dress, or pair of shoes, or throw pillow (set)—you don’t need another any time soon. Even if you find one you really like. Even if you find one you like more than the one you just bought. Part with a significant chunk of change, and you’re in, baby. You’re obligated to love that thing you just bought, and keep your eye from wandering too far off track.

But with stocking stuffers, you never have to deal with buyer’s remorse. Because they’re affordable, they’re practical, they’re cute, they’re space-efficient. They’re the best. Why would you ever regret dropping $30 on a millennial pink tarot deck? Or $6 on a glitter-filled picture frame? Or $12 on a catchall dish that’s big enough to hold all your stuff and cute enough to display anywhere, anytime?

That’s right—you wouldn’t. Because those items are fun and useful—and more importantly, they’re too tiny and budget-friendly to become inconvenient.

MORE: 33 New-Agey Gifts Your Crystal-Obsessed Friends Will Love

My favorite thing about stocking stuffers? They’re inspirational. Not in the rah-rah motivational poster way, but in the Pinterest way—the let-me-fill-you-with-ideas way. Not sure what to get for everyone you’re tasked with shopping for this holiday season? Spend five minutes scrolling through this stocking stuffers guide, and you’ll walk away with a bunch of ideas for each of them.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

1. ADAMJK OK Tarot Deck, $30 at Urban Outfitters

Because tarot is in, and these cards are so cute.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

2. Winky Lux Flower Balm, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Come on—who doesn’t want lip balm with flowers in it? (Talk about Instagrammable.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

3. Instax Glitter Picture Frame, $6 at Urban Outfitters

Consider this your (or your giftee’s) excuse to snap tons of pics over the holidays. You need something to put in that adorable frame.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

4. Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder, $18 at Urban Outfitters

This one requires no explanation.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

5. Zodiac Catch-All Dish, $8 at Urban Outfitters

So cute it won’t matter if you have nothing to put in it.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

6. Tea Time Shot Glass (Set of 4), $15 at Urban Outfitters

These sweet little shot glasses are sure to be the hit of any party.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

7. Tasseled Geode Ornament, $18 at Anthropologie

What’s more practical than giving someone an ornament for Christmas? (Especially one as timelessly cute as this geode.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

8. Colloquial Card Case, $24 at Anthropologie

Everyone needs a card case—and almost no one owns a cute one.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

9. Instax Mini Crystal Glitter Picture Frame, $8 at Urban Outfitters

Obsessed with any and all cute (glitter-filled) picture frames we can get our hands on.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

10. Colorblocked Hair Clip Set, $12 at Anthropologie

Useful. Cute. On-trend.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

11. Design Hestia Corkscrew, $20 at Urban Outfitters

For the classical art lover who seriously appreciates a bottle of wine.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

12. Not a Dream Ashtray, $10 at Urban Outfitters

We don’t smoke, but this ashtray is so cute we’re considering putting it out, anyway.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

13. Cascading Stars Drop Earring, $366.40 at Anthropologie

OK, these fall way above our $50 budget. But they’re so cute (and stocking-sized)—can you blame us?

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

14. Souvenir Trinket Dish, $18 at Anthropologie

Pay homage to your friend’s hometown—and make sure they have a place to keep all their pretty little things.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

15. Chanel No 5 Eau de Toilette, $85 at Chanel

Above the price point, but come on—you can never go wrong with Chanel No 5. (And for the record, one bottle will last ya a full two years. Definitely worth the $85 you’d spend on it.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

16. Love by Luna Crystal Set, $25 at Urban Outfitters

Topical—and cute.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

17. Nikki Cade Map Maker Passport Holder, $24 at Anthropologie

For the vagabond with a sweet spot for Anthropologie wares.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

18. Wish You Were Here Getaway Eye Mask, $18 at Bando

Cute, functional, and practically begging to be Instagrammed.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

19. Skin Gym Jade Face Roller, $32 at Urban Outfitters

It’s 2018—you didn’t think we’d forget to include one of these, right?

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

20. Zodiac Ring Set, $38.40 at Anthropologie

Personalized, cute and incredibly wearable.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

21. Mini Golden Star Tree Topper, $24 at Anthropologie

The ultimate (festive) housewarming gift.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

22. Spitfire Girl Energy Lifting Incense Kit, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Again, it’s 2018—you had to see this one coming.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

23. Sephora Collection Waterproof Eyeliner, $12 at Sephora

One of the best liquid eyeliners we’ve ever used. A steal at $12, and very stocking-friendly.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

24. Celestial Sign Ring and Necklace Gift Set, $38.40 at Anthropologie

This celestial ring and necklace set would pair excellently with the myriad other celestial stocking stuffers you’re undoubtedly stocking up on.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

25. Girls with Class Flask, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Flasks. Are. Perfectly. Sized. For. Stockings. (That’s all.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

26. Welcome Decorative Tray, $18 at Anthropologie

Not sure we’d use a catchall tray for oranges, but it looks so good we kind of don’t care.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

27. Dessa Colorblocked Hoop Earrings, $30.40 at Anthropologie

Jewelry makes a truly excellent stocking stuffer—and you’d be hard-pressed to find something this cute (and on-trend) for $50 or less.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

28. Write On Mechanical Pencil Set, $10 at Bando

For the HBIC in your life.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

29. Charmed Keychain, $16 at Anthropologie

It’ll be way harder to lose your keys when they’re adorned with this stunning little piece.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

30. Classic Stackable Ring Set, $4.13 at Forever 21

Not gonna lie—these made our wishlist. (And they’re definitely stocking sized.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

31. Mini Color-Changing Cat Himalayan Salt Lamp, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Cat lovers will be delighted by the latest iteration of the Himalayan salt lamp trend.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

32. Fuck You Necklace, $12 at Nasty Gal

A necklace that speaks for itself.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

33. Get It Together Pouch, $10.99 at Bando

For the friend who’s still super into school supplies. (You know the one.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

34. Danny and Sandy 4 Ever Nail Polish, $12.50 at OPI

Load up a stocking with OPI, and you’re sure to get some serious thanks.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

35. Rose Quartz Crystal Stone, $12 at Urban Outfitters

More crystals. Because why not?

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

36. Lunar Barrette, $54.40 at Anthropologie

Technically over budget, but practically not. (And it’s so cute.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

37. Tarot Card Brass Catch-All Dish, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Super cute—and easy to weave into any aesthetic.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

38. Wealth and Abundance Ritual Kit, $20 at Bando

A one-stop shop for all your New Agey friend’s needs.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

39. Beeswax Tea Light Candles (Set of 10), $12 at Anthropologie

Tea light candles make for a magical atmosphere. (Pro tip: Line your tub with them for a hyper-cozy bath.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

40. Eye Love You Keychain, $18 at Anthropologie

So cute you’ll want to attach it to everything.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

41. Destination Travel Wallet, $50 at Anthropologie

A sleek travel wallet for the friend who’s always jet-setting.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

42. Fat Cat Pillow Cover, $80 at Bando

Above the price point, but worth it, because it so specifically fits one friend’s aesthetic.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

43. Avocado Ornament, $14 at Anthropologie

Someone definitely came to mind when you saw this ornament. This is for them.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

44. Hanna Socks Holiday Gift Box, $34 at Anthropologie

Socks are truly underrated holiday gifts, because they’re cute, practical and you can never have too many.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

45. Rosemary Mint Composition Oil, $23 at Aveda

The best-smelling oil we’ve encountered, to date.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

46. Night Sky Charm Necklace, $46.40 at Anthropologie

Chunky, on-budget and perfect for NYE.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

47. Sonix Tortoise iPhone Case, $35 at Anthropologie

Practical and sleek—and perfect for the friend who loves tortoiseshell.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

48. Abby Linear Drop Earrings, $94.40 at Anthropologie

Trynna be a high-roller while stuffing stockings this season? This gift-to-be has your name written all over it.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

49. Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer, $36 at Sephora

It’ll make your skin feel like velvet—and keep your foundation from getting runny.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

50. Write on Me Mechanical Pencil Set, $10 at Bando

If the mechanical pencil set in #28 was perfect for your Type A friend, this is perfect for your Type B friend.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

51. Blessed Etched Flask, $16 at Urban Outfitters

The holidays are better with flasks.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

52. Facture Goods Letter Opener, $28 at Anthropologie

For the friend who loves snail mail—but can never seem to open envelopes.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

53. Large Peruvian Pyrite, $36 at ABC Carpet and Home

Metallic crystals for the friend who loves shiny things.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

54. Christmas Glitter Resin Star Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Early-aughts-inspired, 2018-approved.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

55. Artist Print Tin Candle, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Candles so cute your giftee won’t even care what they look like.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

56. Getaway Luggage Tag, $7.99 at Bando

For the friend who acts like they take first class, even if they don’t have the budget for it.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

57. Mini Scrunchie Set, $12 at Urban Outfitters

On-trend, useful and so, so cute.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

58. Henry Googly Eye Planter, $6-$16 at Urban Outfitters

For the resident plant mom.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

59. Power Trip Charging Cord, $26 at Bando

Functional AF.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

60. Champagne Bucket Ornament, $16 at Anthropologie

A holiday present that’ll keep your eyes on the prize: NYE.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

61. Hellraiser Crew Socks, $10.99 at Blue Q

For the person who loves socks as much as they love raising hell.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

62. Aviva Hair Comb, $126.40 at Anthropologie

Jaw-droppingly pretty. (And out of budget, but we’ll keep eyeing it anyway.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

63. Enamel Pin, $7.99 at Bando

Your ’90s denim-jacket-loving friend is sure to appreciate a stocking filled with these adorable pins.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

64. Pineapple Cocktail Shaker, $30 at Bando

Perfect for the friend who loves the beach—and their bar cart.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

65. Retractable Shopping Cord, $30 at Bando

Undoubtedly the most useful keychain around.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

66. The Cocktail Canteen Travel Kit, $40 at Urban Outfitters

For the friend who’s an amateur bartender.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

67. Flower Crew Socks, $14 at Anthropologie

The cutest little things to pair with your Chelsea boots.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

68. Page Turner Bookmark, $14 at Anthropologie

The bookworm in your life is sure to appreciate this incredibly useful, incredibly cute bookmark.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

69. Olinda Speckled Ceramic Ring Holder, $6 at Urban Outfitters

Because some people have too many rings to drop haphazardly into a catchall tray.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

70. Cheers Patch Celebration Card, $12 at Anthropologie

This patch is so cute you don’t even have to attach it to anything to fully appreciate it.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

71. Dashing Dog Glasses Case, $20 at Anthropologie

Anyone who owns glasses or sunglasses (so, everyone?) could use one of these.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

72. Quartz Keychain, $26 at Anthropologie

It’s official: This keychain just made crystals on-the-go-friendly.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

73. Rosy Rings Sachet, $14 at Anthropologie

Fancy. Soap.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

74. Stripe Ankle Socks, $19 at & Other Stories

The most practical of purchases. (Rest assured, your friend will thank you later.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

75. Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Light, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Cute, on-trend and ambience-setting. Sweet dreams, giftee.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

76. 401k Coin Purse, $3.99 at Blue Q

For the friend who wishes piggy banks were still a thing in adulthood.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

77. Disco Ball Tumbler, $10 at Bando

Refuse to drink from anything other than this at your NYE party. (Power moves only.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

78. Aqua Confetti Glitter, $8 at Topshop

Not sure what you’ll use this for, but hey—glitter’s fun.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

79. Zodiac Trinket Catch-All Dish, $18 at Urban Outfitters

So, so cute—and it comes with the added benefit of feeling personalized.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

80. Star Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

A gift your loved one can put on immediately—or at least, when NYE rolls around.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

81. Glitter Bomb Luggage Tag, $12 at Bando

This sparkly tag will ensure you never get your suitcase confused with someone else’s again.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

82. Bando x Little Words Project Good Mood Bracelet, $18 at Bando

Friendship bracelets are an elementary-school tradition worth resurrecting.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

83. Pyramid Treasure Candle, $17.99 at Bando

This candle is so cool you don’t even have to light it to fully appreciate it.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

84. Monstera Leaf Silicone Coasters, $10 at Bando

Give your apartment major tropical vibes with these adorable (practical!) coasters.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

85. Clear Iridescent Purse Belt, $45 at Topshop

We’re not positive this belt bag would fit into a stocking, but we’re pretty sure it would.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

86. Telephone Cord Hair Tie Set, $8 at Urban Outfitters

Hair ties that are cute enough to wear as bracelets—with, like, anything.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

87. Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $24 at Sephora

Your makeup-loving friend will thank you. (Gotta keep that eyeshadow from running, y’all.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

88. Tea Time Ornament, $16 at Anthropologie

Ornaments are always a good idea.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

89. Monstera Leaf Neon Light, $30 at Bando

Neon lights are making a comeback. (OK, we can’t cite our source on that one. We’re just hopeful.)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

90. Farmhouse Pottery Milk Bottle Match Striker, $38 at Anthropologie

You need something to light all those candles with.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

91. Days of the Week Socks Gift Set, $38 at Anthropologie

If you don’t want to wear socks that correspond with the day of the week, we don’t want to know you.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

92. Please Don’t Fuck With My Shit Zipper Pouch, $6.99 at Blue Q

For the potty mouth who likes to keep things orderly.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

93. Monogram Candle, $15 at Anthropologie

One can never own too many candles—especially during the winter.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

94. Vapor x Bluetooth Speaker, $38 at Anthropologie

Bluetooth speakers are always practical. And this one’s affordable. (And cute!)

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

95. Night Sky Bobby Pin Set, $38.40 at Anthropologie

Hair accessories are a super underrated way to dress up any look. Don’t take them for granted—instead, gift them to everyone on your list this holiday season.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

96. Kitsch Rituals Satin Eye Mask, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Because sleep is important—and this eye mask is cute.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

97. The Woman Cards, $20 at Anthropologie

The ultimate party trick.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

98. Interstellar Layered Choker, $16 at Nasty Gal

A star-covered choker? Perfect for the holidays—and the New Year.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

99. Hand Shit Hand Cream, $11.99 at Blue Q

Never underestimate the power of a little hand cream.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

100. Modern Instax Glitter Frame, $6 at Urban Outfitters

The more glitter frames, the merrier.

STYLECASTER | Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers That Are Worth the Buy

101. The Original Push-Pop Confetti, $10 at Bando

Who doesn’t want to ring in the New Year with one of these?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share