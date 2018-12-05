Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers You Can Score for $50 or Less

Scroll To See More Images

Let the record show: Stocking stuffers are the best. They’re the best. Affordable trinkets that are equal parts practical and cute? That don’t take up unnecessary space? That you can mix and match to create the perfect gift for literally anyone? They’re the best. And ’tis the season for loading up on them.

It can be hard to drop $300 on that dress you’ve been eyeing or $100 on those shoes that caught your fancy or maybe even $75 on that throw pillow you’ve been in love with since August—because, honestly, $75 is a lot to spend on a throw pillow, and you pretty much have to buy another so you have a matching set.

What’s worse: Once you’ve spent that $300, or $100, or $75 (let’s be real—$150), you’re committed. You just bought a dress, or pair of shoes, or throw pillow (set)—you don’t need another any time soon. Even if you find one you really like. Even if you find one you like more than the one you just bought. Part with a significant chunk of change, and you’re in, baby. You’re obligated to love that thing you just bought, and keep your eye from wandering too far off track.

But with stocking stuffers, you never have to deal with buyer’s remorse. Because they’re affordable, they’re practical, they’re cute, they’re space-efficient. They’re the best. Why would you ever regret dropping $30 on a millennial pink tarot deck? Or $6 on a glitter-filled picture frame? Or $12 on a catchall dish that’s big enough to hold all your stuff and cute enough to display anywhere, anytime?

That’s right—you wouldn’t. Because those items are fun and useful—and more importantly, they’re too tiny and budget-friendly to become inconvenient.

My favorite thing about stocking stuffers? They’re inspirational. Not in the rah-rah motivational poster way, but in the Pinterest way—the let-me-fill-you-with-ideas way. Not sure what to get for everyone you’re tasked with shopping for this holiday season? Spend five minutes scrolling through this stocking stuffers guide, and you’ll walk away with a bunch of ideas for each of them.

1. ADAMJK OK Tarot Deck, $30 at Urban Outfitters

Because tarot is in, and these cards are so cute.

2. Winky Lux Flower Balm, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Come on—who doesn’t want lip balm with flowers in it? (Talk about Instagrammable.)

3. Instax Glitter Picture Frame, $6 at Urban Outfitters

Consider this your (or your giftee’s) excuse to snap tons of pics over the holidays. You need something to put in that adorable frame.

4. Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder, $18 at Urban Outfitters

This one requires no explanation.

5. Zodiac Catch-All Dish, $8 at Urban Outfitters

So cute it won’t matter if you have nothing to put in it.

6. Tea Time Shot Glass (Set of 4), $15 at Urban Outfitters

These sweet little shot glasses are sure to be the hit of any party.

7. Tasseled Geode Ornament, $18 at Anthropologie

What’s more practical than giving someone an ornament for Christmas? (Especially one as timelessly cute as this geode.)

8. Colloquial Card Case, $24 at Anthropologie

Everyone needs a card case—and almost no one owns a cute one.

9. Instax Mini Crystal Glitter Picture Frame, $8 at Urban Outfitters

Obsessed with any and all cute (glitter-filled) picture frames we can get our hands on.

10. Colorblocked Hair Clip Set, $12 at Anthropologie

Useful. Cute. On-trend.

11. Design Hestia Corkscrew, $20 at Urban Outfitters

For the classical art lover who seriously appreciates a bottle of wine.

12. Not a Dream Ashtray, $10 at Urban Outfitters

We don’t smoke, but this ashtray is so cute we’re considering putting it out, anyway.

13. Cascading Stars Drop Earring, $366.40 at Anthropologie

OK, these fall way above our $50 budget. But they’re so cute (and stocking-sized)—can you blame us?

14. Souvenir Trinket Dish, $18 at Anthropologie

Pay homage to your friend’s hometown—and make sure they have a place to keep all their pretty little things.

15. Chanel No 5 Eau de Toilette, $85 at Chanel

Above the price point, but come on—you can never go wrong with Chanel No 5. (And for the record, one bottle will last ya a full two years. Definitely worth the $85 you’d spend on it.)

16. Love by Luna Crystal Set, $25 at Urban Outfitters

Topical—and cute.

17. Nikki Cade Map Maker Passport Holder, $24 at Anthropologie

For the vagabond with a sweet spot for Anthropologie wares.

18. Wish You Were Here Getaway Eye Mask, $18 at Bando

Cute, functional, and practically begging to be Instagrammed.

19. Skin Gym Jade Face Roller, $32 at Urban Outfitters

It’s 2018—you didn’t think we’d forget to include one of these, right?

20. Zodiac Ring Set, $38.40 at Anthropologie

Personalized, cute and incredibly wearable.

21. Mini Golden Star Tree Topper, $24 at Anthropologie

The ultimate (festive) housewarming gift.

22. Spitfire Girl Energy Lifting Incense Kit, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Again, it’s 2018—you had to see this one coming.

23. Sephora Collection Waterproof Eyeliner, $12 at Sephora

One of the best liquid eyeliners we’ve ever used. A steal at $12, and very stocking-friendly.

24. Celestial Sign Ring and Necklace Gift Set, $38.40 at Anthropologie

This celestial ring and necklace set would pair excellently with the myriad other celestial stocking stuffers you’re undoubtedly stocking up on.

25. Girls with Class Flask, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Flasks. Are. Perfectly. Sized. For. Stockings. (That’s all.)

26. Welcome Decorative Tray, $18 at Anthropologie

Not sure we’d use a catchall tray for oranges, but it looks so good we kind of don’t care.

27. Dessa Colorblocked Hoop Earrings, $30.40 at Anthropologie

Jewelry makes a truly excellent stocking stuffer—and you’d be hard-pressed to find something this cute (and on-trend) for $50 or less.

28. Write On Mechanical Pencil Set, $10 at Bando

For the HBIC in your life.

29. Charmed Keychain, $16 at Anthropologie

It’ll be way harder to lose your keys when they’re adorned with this stunning little piece.

30. Classic Stackable Ring Set, $4.13 at Forever 21

Not gonna lie—these made our wishlist. (And they’re definitely stocking sized.)

31. Mini Color-Changing Cat Himalayan Salt Lamp, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Cat lovers will be delighted by the latest iteration of the Himalayan salt lamp trend.

32. Fuck You Necklace, $12 at Nasty Gal

A necklace that speaks for itself.

33. Get It Together Pouch, $10.99 at Bando

For the friend who’s still super into school supplies. (You know the one.)

34. Danny and Sandy 4 Ever Nail Polish, $12.50 at OPI

Load up a stocking with OPI, and you’re sure to get some serious thanks.

35. Rose Quartz Crystal Stone, $12 at Urban Outfitters

More crystals. Because why not?

36. Lunar Barrette, $54.40 at Anthropologie

Technically over budget, but practically not. (And it’s so cute.)

37. Tarot Card Brass Catch-All Dish, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Super cute—and easy to weave into any aesthetic.

38. Wealth and Abundance Ritual Kit, $20 at Bando

A one-stop shop for all your New Agey friend’s needs.

39. Beeswax Tea Light Candles (Set of 10), $12 at Anthropologie

Tea light candles make for a magical atmosphere. (Pro tip: Line your tub with them for a hyper-cozy bath.)

40. Eye Love You Keychain, $18 at Anthropologie

So cute you’ll want to attach it to everything.

41. Destination Travel Wallet, $50 at Anthropologie

A sleek travel wallet for the friend who’s always jet-setting.

42. Fat Cat Pillow Cover, $80 at Bando

Above the price point, but worth it, because it so specifically fits one friend’s aesthetic.

43. Avocado Ornament, $14 at Anthropologie

Someone definitely came to mind when you saw this ornament. This is for them.

44. Hanna Socks Holiday Gift Box, $34 at Anthropologie

Socks are truly underrated holiday gifts, because they’re cute, practical and you can never have too many.

45. Rosemary Mint Composition Oil, $23 at Aveda

The best-smelling oil we’ve encountered, to date.

46. Night Sky Charm Necklace, $46.40 at Anthropologie

Chunky, on-budget and perfect for NYE.

47. Sonix Tortoise iPhone Case, $35 at Anthropologie

Practical and sleek—and perfect for the friend who loves tortoiseshell.

48. Abby Linear Drop Earrings, $94.40 at Anthropologie

Trynna be a high-roller while stuffing stockings this season? This gift-to-be has your name written all over it.

49. Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer, $36 at Sephora

It’ll make your skin feel like velvet—and keep your foundation from getting runny.

50. Write on Me Mechanical Pencil Set, $10 at Bando

If the mechanical pencil set in #28 was perfect for your Type A friend, this is perfect for your Type B friend.

51. Blessed Etched Flask, $16 at Urban Outfitters

The holidays are better with flasks.

52. Facture Goods Letter Opener, $28 at Anthropologie

For the friend who loves snail mail—but can never seem to open envelopes.

53. Large Peruvian Pyrite, $36 at ABC Carpet and Home

Metallic crystals for the friend who loves shiny things.

54. Christmas Glitter Resin Star Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Early-aughts-inspired, 2018-approved.

55. Artist Print Tin Candle, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Candles so cute your giftee won’t even care what they look like.

56. Getaway Luggage Tag, $7.99 at Bando

For the friend who acts like they take first class, even if they don’t have the budget for it.

57. Mini Scrunchie Set, $12 at Urban Outfitters

On-trend, useful and so, so cute.

58. Henry Googly Eye Planter, $6-$16 at Urban Outfitters

For the resident plant mom.

59. Power Trip Charging Cord, $26 at Bando

Functional AF.

60. Champagne Bucket Ornament, $16 at Anthropologie

A holiday present that’ll keep your eyes on the prize: NYE.

61. Hellraiser Crew Socks, $10.99 at Blue Q

For the person who loves socks as much as they love raising hell.

62. Aviva Hair Comb, $126.40 at Anthropologie

Jaw-droppingly pretty. (And out of budget, but we’ll keep eyeing it anyway.)

63. Enamel Pin, $7.99 at Bando

Your ’90s denim-jacket-loving friend is sure to appreciate a stocking filled with these adorable pins.

64. Pineapple Cocktail Shaker, $30 at Bando

Perfect for the friend who loves the beach—and their bar cart.

65. Retractable Shopping Cord, $30 at Bando

Undoubtedly the most useful keychain around.

66. The Cocktail Canteen Travel Kit, $40 at Urban Outfitters

For the friend who’s an amateur bartender.

67. Flower Crew Socks, $14 at Anthropologie

The cutest little things to pair with your Chelsea boots.

68. Page Turner Bookmark, $14 at Anthropologie

The bookworm in your life is sure to appreciate this incredibly useful, incredibly cute bookmark.

69. Olinda Speckled Ceramic Ring Holder, $6 at Urban Outfitters

Because some people have too many rings to drop haphazardly into a catchall tray.

70. Cheers Patch Celebration Card, $12 at Anthropologie

This patch is so cute you don’t even have to attach it to anything to fully appreciate it.

71. Dashing Dog Glasses Case, $20 at Anthropologie

Anyone who owns glasses or sunglasses (so, everyone?) could use one of these.

72. Quartz Keychain, $26 at Anthropologie

It’s official: This keychain just made crystals on-the-go-friendly.

73. Rosy Rings Sachet, $14 at Anthropologie

Fancy. Soap.

74. Stripe Ankle Socks, $19 at & Other Stories

The most practical of purchases. (Rest assured, your friend will thank you later.)

75. Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Light, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Cute, on-trend and ambience-setting. Sweet dreams, giftee.

76. 401k Coin Purse, $3.99 at Blue Q

For the friend who wishes piggy banks were still a thing in adulthood.

77. Disco Ball Tumbler, $10 at Bando

Refuse to drink from anything other than this at your NYE party. (Power moves only.)

78. Aqua Confetti Glitter, $8 at Topshop

Not sure what you’ll use this for, but hey—glitter’s fun.

79. Zodiac Trinket Catch-All Dish, $18 at Urban Outfitters

So, so cute—and it comes with the added benefit of feeling personalized.

80. Star Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

A gift your loved one can put on immediately—or at least, when NYE rolls around.

81. Glitter Bomb Luggage Tag, $12 at Bando

This sparkly tag will ensure you never get your suitcase confused with someone else’s again.

82. Bando x Little Words Project Good Mood Bracelet, $18 at Bando

Friendship bracelets are an elementary-school tradition worth resurrecting.

83. Pyramid Treasure Candle, $17.99 at Bando

This candle is so cool you don’t even have to light it to fully appreciate it.

84. Monstera Leaf Silicone Coasters, $10 at Bando

Give your apartment major tropical vibes with these adorable (practical!) coasters.

85. Clear Iridescent Purse Belt, $45 at Topshop

We’re not positive this belt bag would fit into a stocking, but we’re pretty sure it would.

86. Telephone Cord Hair Tie Set, $8 at Urban Outfitters

Hair ties that are cute enough to wear as bracelets—with, like, anything.

87. Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $24 at Sephora

Your makeup-loving friend will thank you. (Gotta keep that eyeshadow from running, y’all.)

88. Tea Time Ornament, $16 at Anthropologie

Ornaments are always a good idea.

89. Monstera Leaf Neon Light, $30 at Bando

Neon lights are making a comeback. (OK, we can’t cite our source on that one. We’re just hopeful.)

90. Farmhouse Pottery Milk Bottle Match Striker, $38 at Anthropologie

You need something to light all those candles with.

91. Days of the Week Socks Gift Set, $38 at Anthropologie

If you don’t want to wear socks that correspond with the day of the week, we don’t want to know you.

92. Please Don’t Fuck With My Shit Zipper Pouch, $6.99 at Blue Q

For the potty mouth who likes to keep things orderly.

93. Monogram Candle, $15 at Anthropologie

One can never own too many candles—especially during the winter.

94. Vapor x Bluetooth Speaker, $38 at Anthropologie

Bluetooth speakers are always practical. And this one’s affordable. (And cute!)

95. Night Sky Bobby Pin Set, $38.40 at Anthropologie

Hair accessories are a super underrated way to dress up any look. Don’t take them for granted—instead, gift them to everyone on your list this holiday season.

96. Kitsch Rituals Satin Eye Mask, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Because sleep is important—and this eye mask is cute.

97. The Woman Cards, $20 at Anthropologie

The ultimate party trick.

98. Interstellar Layered Choker, $16 at Nasty Gal

A star-covered choker? Perfect for the holidays—and the New Year.

99. Hand Shit Hand Cream, $11.99 at Blue Q

Never underestimate the power of a little hand cream.

100. Modern Instax Glitter Frame, $6 at Urban Outfitters

The more glitter frames, the merrier.

101. The Original Push-Pop Confetti, $10 at Bando

Who doesn’t want to ring in the New Year with one of these?