Best of Stockholm SS12 Fashion Week: Do How the Swedes Do

I’m well-aware that those Swedes, besides being an anomaly in terms of the sheer number of good looking tall people among them, also have a rather awesome sense of style I’ve seen the street style blogs. For Spring 2012, the vibe overall was laidback, wear it off the runway, look cool, barely layer it and maybe add in a pop of color.

There were some familiar faces like Filipa K and kids with weird names and beautiful minimalist sensibilities like Stylein and Whyred. The gowns were less of a concentration, than say, adorable short suits. Click through for the best of Stockholm who are you feeling?

Photos: Mercedes Benz Fashion Week