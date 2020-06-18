Colorful Sticky Notes to Inspire Productivity and Keep You Organized

If you keep your schedule, to-do list and important reminders all stashed up in your brain, you’re bound to forget something. Why tax your memory when you can write it out on a sticky note? Sticky notes are made for placing in the most random places. Do you keep forgetting to clean out the fridge? Put a highlighter pink sticky note on it. What about that assignment you always forget to turn in on Mondays? Sticky note. Whether you want to put today’s mantra or your task list from your boss, you can use sticky notes to declutter your brain, so there’s more space to focus on what you need to get done.

We’ve found the best sticky notes for you. These sticky notes aren’t messing around. One of our picks, from the most well-known self-adhesive note company, is said to be twice as sticky as your average memo note. Another pick will provide you with what is essentially a six-month supply of sticky notes. While our last choice is very motivational and inspirational for shoppers who like to have a sticky note that reminds them of their priorities. Check out our three picks below to see which one suits your lifestyle.

1. Post-it Super Sticky Notes

If you’re sick of sticky notes plummeting off your walls and ruining your carefully coordinated to-do lists, check out these 3 in. by 3 in. Post-it notes. These brag about being super adhesive. They have double the sticking power of your average note, so it’ll stay put. This pack comes with 15 bright pads, which is perfect for frequent sticky note users. You won’t be running out any time soon.

2. Infiniko Sticky Notes

Sticky note king and queens should take note of how many stickies you get with this set. You get a total of 1200 total in six highlighter-bright colors, including rose, pink, orange, yellow, green and blue. That’ll get you through at least half of a year. These sticky notes are durable and reliable. You can put them on the fridge, white boards, laptop screen, walls and more. Ink won’t leak through the note when you’re writing on it.

3. ban.do Women's Sticky Note Set

This super cute sticky note set will make getting organized even more fun. With fun phrases like “Very Busy” in shiny script, you can mark off days on your calendar where you absolutely do not have room to do anything else. The set comes with eight pads, which all have 100 sheets. There’s one large pad, two medium pads and five flag pads. If you don’t like this particular design, there are three other options.