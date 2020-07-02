Cute Stickers to Jazz up Your Phone, Water Bottle & Laptop

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable and low-commitment way to upgrade and customize your cell phone, water bottle, planner, folders, or even your bare laptop, removable (and super cute) stickers are a great place to start. Besides, why look a plain, boring, and lackluster daily essential when you can dress it up with chic stickers to give it some personality? Stickers and festive decals are the perfect way to personalize your electronic, paper goods, and other essential items while giving it a glam update that makes you actually want to use them every day.

Most stickers and festive decals are designed to be easy-to-remove, so you don’t have to worry about it if you should ever have to return, say your borrowed laptop or tablet to your office’s tech team or sell it to make up the funds for investing in a newer model down the line. Whether you’re into retro vibes, all things pink, or gorgeous botanical and floral motifs, we’ve lined up a few stylish sticker sets that allow you to customize your favorite things without a big investment.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Mai Zi Stickers

This adorable pack of stickers features a vast assortment of on-trend motifs. From stylish instant cameras, cute puppies, and pretty flowers, this set has everything you need to perk up your everyday essentials.

2. Molshine Sticker Set

For the floral enthusiasts out there, these artfully designed sticker decals give your laptop or desktop a beautiful and botanical upgrade instantly. This multi-pack set comes with eight different flower designs to choose from.

3. Fashion Angeles Sticker Book

This 1000-plus sticker books is chock full of fun and festive designs, ranging from cartoonish unicorns, fun food items, and cute plant motifs. These stickers are best used on paper goods and office supplies, like thank you cards and stationary.