Stemless Wine Tumblers That’ll Keep Your Rosé Cold All Day

No one wants to drink warm rosé or white wine. Even if you neglect your wine for mere minutes because you’re catching up with an old friend, you might find that your wine has become room temperature—or even worse, outdoor temperature on a hot day. Putting an ice cube in your glass might be able to save it, but it won’t taste as refreshing as those first few sips pre-interruption. Wine tumblers can help you avoid all of this, and more.

These colorful, insulated tumblers will keep your wine cold for up to nine hours. We know you won’t leave wine unattended for that long, but that’s an impressive statistic. The tumblers come with lids, so you can prevent spills. The best stemless wine tumblers also save you some wine glasses. We’ve all dropped a glass or two, but those glasses really do break into a million pieces. You don’t want to have to clean that up when you’re hosting. Most wine tumblers are shatter-resistant or -proof. They can survive falls, despite your guests’ best efforts to knock over their own drinks accidentally.

If that wasn’t convincing enough, wine tumblers come in bright colors, along with glitter or metallic sheens. Standing next to them, your typical transparent wine glass looks boring.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. SUNWILL Insulated Wine Tumbler with Lid

This 12 oz. wine tumbler brags that it can keep your wine cold for more than nine hours. That’s quite a feat, and the tumbler doesn’t even sweat. And for when it’s hot toddy season, this tumbler will keep your drink warm for more than three hours. Insulated and made out of stainless steel, this tumbler has a BPA-free lid. The lid can accommodate a straw. The tumbler is splash-proof and unbreakable, which is great news for clumsy imbibers. There are more than five colors that you can choose from. Certain tumblers are also available in two or six packs.

2. CHILLOUT LIFE 12 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler

This tumbler ticks all of the important boxes. It has double-wall insulation, doesn’t sweat and keeps your drinks both hot and cold. The tumbler is shatterproof, so it’ll survive any unexpected high falls. But most importantly, these tumblers have good vibes and come in cool color combos. You can pick from 20 vibrant tumblers, ranging from mermaid sparkle (pictured) and ocean marble. If you’re drinking out of mermaid sparkle, you’re probably already having a good time.

3. Maars Bev Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumbler

This insulated tumbler has copper lining as its second wall, which helps keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold. Sweat-proof, you’ll be able to keep a firm grip on your drink. After you’ve finished imbibing, you can pop this tumbler and the lid into the dishwasher, as they’re dishwasher safe. The tumbler’s construction also helps prevent chipping or fading, so you can show off this tumbler for a long time.