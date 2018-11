Call it the Gaga effect, but from wacky to wearable, it’s evident that sunglasses have replaced shoes as the statement piece du jour. Whether you take your shades with bold and artful detailing, psychedelic designs or subdued yet modern lines, let your face do that talking with high fashion’s take on UV protection.

We’ve rounded up the coolest sunnies on the block for you because we know how bright your future is, and not just any shades will do.

