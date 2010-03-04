Best Statement Jewelry Pieces Under $50

We say when in doubt, accessorize! Whether its a necklace, earrings, a bracelet, or a ring, a little something extra can easily turn a seemingly boring outfit into a masterpiece. A dramatic necklace or a bold pair of earrings will instantly draw attention to the face– your most beautiful asset. We recommend a statement piece of jewelry to pair with this seasons toned-down nude and khaki trend. Here are our picks for the best budget-friendly jewelry pieces to jazz up any outfit.

1. Banana Republic cast-your-net necklace (above), $39.50, at bananarepublic.com

Bib necklaces are a huge trend for spring, and we especially love the netted look of this one from Banana Republic. The rich gold color will instantly liven up any outfit.

2. Topshop pearls on fabric, $40, at topshop.com



We love the feminine pairing of pearls and ribbon on this necklace. The floral fabric combined with the rich coral color makes this piece perfect for spring.

3. Forever 21 lacquered accent cuff, $6.80, at forever21.com



This thick black cuff is made for anyone trying to make a bold statement. Wear this bracelet, and we promise that no one will be able to take their eyes off of you– or your wrist.

4. ASOS statement vintage style plate necklace on thick twisted rope chain, $27.35, at asos.com



The vintage inspiration in this necklace will add pop to the plainest of outfits. We especially love the thick, double-twisted rope detail. In order to show it off, pair it with a low-cut top or dress.

5. Cara Accessories ‘selective Maja’ pin, $48, at nordstrom.com



We adore the edgy look of this chain pin. If you’re looking to stand out, this is definitely the piece for you. The combination of leaves, crosses, and brushed silver gives this piece a gothic vibe, which is of course, perfect for the current season.

6. Forever 21 pearl collar, $15.80, at forever21.com



The mixture of pearls, suede, and ribbon gives this bib necklace a Victorian feel. The ribbon tie closure offers an extra-feminine touch, making this necklace a definite must-have.

7. Guess by Marciano sheena sequin cuff, $48, at marciano.com



This metallic cuff could bring out the rocker girl in any of us. The stud and chain detailing will allow you to explore your edgier side, without seeming too over-the-top.

8. French Connection gunmetal and white arrow earrings, $30.77, at asos.com



These jewels are sure to draw focus directly to your face. The cool, easy-to-pair-with-anything mixture of gunmetal and white makes these chandelier earrings very versatile– a definite plus!

9. Rachel Rachel Roy crystal wing ring, $38, at macys.com



In our books, Rachel Roy can do no wrong. This beautiful crystal ring is no exception. We think this gold wing-shaped ring should be a part of any daring fashionista’s jewelry collection.

10. French Connection structured silver metal collar mixed plate necklace, $37.61, at asos.com



We love the geometric plates on this French Connection necklace. The chunky chain and sharp spikes showcase a biker chick sensibility that is sure to make a statement.



