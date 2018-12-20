15 Statement Earrings That Look Good With a Cocktail Dress—and Even Better With Jeans

Scroll To See More Images

We all know the transformational power that adding the right jewelry can have on an ensemble. The “less is more” mantra that’s informed accessorizing best practices in years past has become downright dated, thanks to the enduring advent of maximalism (which frankly, has made fashion a lot more fun). That said, maximalism has complicated things; statement jewelry options are now basically endless, meaning accessory decisions are harder than ever to make.

Here at StyleCaster, we’ve taken to simplifying our accessory repertoires a bit. We’ve traded statement necklaces, bracelets and rings for statement earrings this holiday season, and we haven’t looked back.

While oversized statement necklaces, French girl-approved coin chokers and chunky cuffs can offer any ensemble an instant upgrade, earrings can complement your outfit and your hairstyle and your makeup look—and even your bone structure, too. Best of all, because statement earrings tend to be more understated than other forms of costume jewelry, they practically invite you to play with texture, embellishment and pattern in a way you might not otherwise think to.

The best part? Statement earrings pair just as well with formal wear as they do with plain white tees; they’ll elevate any outfit—whether it’s the LBD you’ve relied on for years, or the just-rolled-out-of-bed look you threw together before brunch this morning.

Statement earrings are the must-have accessory that’s as understated as it is maximalist—and as versatile as it is statement-making. And we can’t get our hands on enough. Whether you’re looking to inject a little fun into your tried-and-true earring rotation, or whether you’re a die-hard maximalist looking for her next accessory fix, we’ve got you.

Ahead, our favorite statement earrings on the market right now—all of which you could sport to a New Year’s Eve party, and then repurpose for casual wear all 2019 long.

Rachel Comey Marquee Earrings, $185 at Shopbop

These translucent, art deco-inspired studs are versatile enough to pair with anything.

Dulcinea Drop Earrings, $42 at BaubleBar

These crystal-embellished drop earrings feature a pop of blush resin detail, giving them a touch of femininity.

Oscar de la Renta Tassel Earrings, $395 at Farfetch

These luxe tassel earrings are like your favorite eye-catching red lipstick—but for your ears.

Alessandra Rich Crystal Clip Earrings, $345 at Net-a-Porter

These crystal-adorned studs give any look a touch of playful charm without giving off childhood playing-dress-up vibes.

Rhinestone Pendant Earrings, $29.99 at Mango

These pendant earrings look extra luxe peeking out from side parted hair style.

Reflection Asymmetric Earrings, $38 at Free People

Mismatched earrings are one of jewelry’s biggest trends du jour, but they can come across as totally casual if you style them right.

Rosantica Strobo Crystal Earrings, $315 at Net-a-Porter

’80s-inspired clip-ons will give any look a touch of retro-glam appeal.

Kate Spade New York Pouf Earrings, $68 at Nordstrom

The marabou trend that’s adorned footwear and handbag key chains for years has finally made its way up to the ears.

Oscar de la Renta Chain Cluster Beaded Earrings, $594 at Matches Fashion

Because nothing holds its own against a beaded dress like a pair of beaded earrings.

LPA Angel Hoops Earrings, $98 at Revolve

Encrusted with eye-catching pearls, these aren’t your everyday hoops.

Kendra Scott Fabiana Statement Earrings, $250 at Nordstrom

These animated sunburst earrings are sure to add a touch of drama to your look without competing with any of its elements.

Dannijo Rose Earrings, $258 at Free People

These classic gemstone earrings get a romantic upgrade with rose stud detailing.

Zimmerman Orchid Statement Earrings, $395 at Shopbop

Petal details are always pretty, but these chic drop earrings exude a “cool girl,” appeal thanks to the mismatched lengths and sculptural cut.

Something Navy Rhinestone Chandelier Earrings, $29 at Nordstrom

For a more modest statement, opt for these chandelier earrings. They’ll add a hint of glamour to any look without looking over the top.

Gem Rianne Drop Earrings, $42 at BaubleBar

“Dressed up and scaled down,” these earrings elevate any casual look that needs a little extra flare, but they won’t clash with an elaborate cocktail dress.

This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.