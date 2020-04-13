These Stylish Spring Watches Are the Low-Tech Way to Upgrade Your Wardrobe

Before watches turned into mini computers tracking our steps, delivering our texts and telling us when we’ve been sitting idle for too long, they simultaneously did so much more and so much less. They were tools of fashion and function that would telegraph your individual style to the world. They could dress an outfit up or down while providing an essential service — telling time. The best spring watches for women are the easiest update you can make to your wardrobe without taking drastic measures.

If you ask us, there’s something romantic about analog timepieces. Leather straps have an old-world glamour to them that can’t help but get better with age. Their worn pebbling has a story to tell. Metal bands have a way of being regal and understated at the same time — a welcome dichotomy. And when it comes to the watch face, the options are as refined and sophisticated or as silly and whimsical as you want them to be. Minimalist faces — just the set of hands against a blank canvas — have a luxe feel to them, sportier numbered faces have a casual appeal and more masculine faces include additional inlays that tell not just the time, but also the day, week and month.

There is truly a watch matched for every type of style. And these spring watches are proof that a low-tech accessory is the upgrade your wrist has been waiting for. So what are you waiting for? Time’s ticking.

1. Timex Crystal Bloom Swarovski Accent Watch

Florals may not be groundbreaking for spring, but sometimes they’re exactly what you need. The tan watch face is beautifully designed with a delicate floral pattern and subtle, pale blue Swarovski crystals that are eye catching without being show-y. The 36 millimeter gold-tone brass case with mineral glass crystal is perfectly ladylike while the brown leather strap allows this watch to be dressed up or down with ease.

2. kate spade New York Ladies Metro Wrist Watch

Black watch bands are timeless and go with everything — don’t @ us. But what draws us to this particular watch from kate spade is the interchangeable topring with feminine scalloping. The matching gold topring can be swapped for a striking black one or a more casual tortoiseshell one. The pearlescent watch face has gold tone hour markers and a signature spade at 12 o’clock making this timepiece equal parts classic and whimsical.

3. Skagen Women's Anchor Mesh Quartz Watch

If you can never choose between silver- and gold-tone jewelry, this watch makes sure you never have to. The two-tone metal mesh band is comfortable and sleek at the same time. The mother of pearl dial is dotted with crystal hour markers and features a three-hand quartz movement system while a subtle inlay tells the date. In any other watch, all of these elements together might overwhelm the timepiece, but the Scandinavian styling from Skagen balances the details perfectly.