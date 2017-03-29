StyleCaster
The Best Spring 2017 Shoe Trends, According to Zara

The Best Spring 2017 Shoe Trends, According to Zara

The Best Spring 2017 Shoe Trends, According to Zara
Photo: Courtesy of Zara/STYLECASTER

Sure, the real trends trickle down from the runway to the masses, but if we’re being serious, it’s stores like Zara that truly dictate what we’ll all be wearing next season. After all, it’s easier to try out a bold trend like fishnet socks or chunky metal belts or grommet pants when they cost $50—not so much when they’re selling for north of three figures.

With that in mind, we scoured Zara’s shoe section—not just in the Woman and TFR tabs, but in-store, too—to find the exact footwear styles that’ll be everywhere this spring. There’s a few you can expect (see: fuzzy mules, ‘70s vibes), a few you wouldn’t—and one you’d have to be doubly stylish to try out. The seven must-try footwear trends according to Zara, ahead.

Furry Footwear
Zara High Heel Slides with Pompoms, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara Flat Furry Sandals, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Zara Faux Fur Slides, $49.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Zara Gathered Leather Shoes, $89.90; at Zara 

 

Photo: Zara
Zara Slingback Leather Shoes, $119; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Zara Leather Sandals with Methacrylate Heel, $89.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Zara Flat Shoes with Bow Detail, $39.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Zara Sneakers with Bow Detail, $59.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Zara Velvet Bow Slickback Shoes, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara Silver Zipped Bluchers, $39.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Zara V-Cut Heeled Shoes, $49.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Zara Metallic High Heel Ankle Boots, $69.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Zara Crossover Platform Wedges, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara Tri-Color Ballerinas, $25.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Zara Block Heels with Metal Detail, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara Floral Mesh Sandals, $139; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Zara Mesh Rubberised Sneakers, $59.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Zara High Heel Shoes with Mesh, $69.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Sock-Shoe Hybrids Zara Sock Sneakers, $69.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Zara High Heel Sock Style Ankle Boots, $69.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Zara Shiny Sock Sneakers, $69.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara

