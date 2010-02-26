Best Spring Shoes Under $100

In the midst of a terrible snow storm, we’ve decided to compile a list of our top 8 picks for spring shoes — all under $100. Call it wishful thinking, or call it a love of anything shoe-related, but we felt the need to remind ourselves that spring is just around the corner. So stay warm and spend your snowed-in days dreaming of which shoes you’ll be wearing for all thosepicnics and walks in the park that are hopefully in your near future.

1. Top Shop Denim Brogues (above), $90, at Topshop.com

Oxford lace-ups were a huge trend for fall, and we love the denim take on the classic style for spring.

2. Steve Madden Platform Clogs, $89.95, at Stevemadden.com

Clogs were seen all over the runways for spring 2010 — yes, clogs. Designers like Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel and Phoebe Philo for Celine brought them back on our radars, and they’re looking better than ever. These platforms in beige are the perfect way to sport the trend without breaking the bank.



3. We Who See Eyelet T-strap Wedges, $58, at Urbanoutfitters.com

These adorable wedges with eyelet detail were made for picnics in the park. Plus, they’ll match your pale complexion, which if you haven’t heard yet is trs chic at the moment — just ask Kristen Stewart.

4. Aldo Wedge Platforms, $100, at Aldo.com

Even though it’s spring, the season of flowers in bloom, you can still wear black leather. Aggressive shoes are here to stay, and you’ll look great in this strappy wedge shoe. After all, who doesn’t love an exposed zipper?

5. Deena & Ozzy Mixed Media Oxford, $48, Urbanoutfitters.com Another fresh take on the lace-up oxford. We adore this style in a sling back, and the nude patent leather can be paired with anything in your closet. This is a definite must-have.

6. Jessica Simpson Andreana Sandal, $88.95, at Nordstroms.com



Oh Jessica, while we sometimes question your personal choices, we can’t deny that your shoes are fantastic. The zipper/buckle combo in chocolate brown leather look great on this wedge — and they’ll look great on our feet, too.



7. UO Floral Printed High Top, $28, at Urbanoutfitters.com

Liberty florals are yet another spring trend we’re coveting for the upcoming season. These printed canvas sneakers are the easiest way to sport floral prints without looking too Little House on the Prairie.



8. Jessica Simpson Heathery Wedge, $89, at Piperlime.com

The caramel shade of brown and braided accents make this wedge a spring staple. And we’re suckers for a leopord print — even if it isn’t quite visible on this shoe when worn. It’s all about the details.



NYFW: The Best New Designer Collections