The Best Spring Dresses Under $100

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

In the winter, wearing a dress usually means digging out the only pair of tights that doesn’t have a million rips in them, finding a sweater you can layer underneath it for optimal warmth, figuring out if you can actually swap out your snow boots for something a little more feminine, and then deciding on a coat-scarf-hat combo that won’t completely clash with the rest of your outfit.

But in the spring, wearing a dress means putting one on—full stop. We mean, sure, you’ve got to put on shoes before you leave the house, but you can pick just about any pair in your closet. And of course, you’ll throw a jacket over it—but again, you’ve got the pick of the litter: Instead of a winter-ready puffer, you can grab a trench coat, a puffer jacket, a moto topper—you name it.

The only hard work that comes with finding a spring dress to wear on any given day is narrowing it down to just one, especially when there are so many downright flattering trends on the horizon—and at so many different price points.

To fully embrace the warmer months, why not spend less so you can squeeze even more dresses into your closet? It’s time to pack away your heavy, cumbersome winter coats to make room—you’ll need it after you click through these best spring dresses, all under $100.

Shop the best affordable spring dresses ahead.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2017.

1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | Rainbow Stripe Midi Skirt from Madewell
Rainbow Stripe Midi Skirt

$95 at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | Idyllic Wrap Dress at Fashion Bunker
Idyllic Wrap Dress

$98 at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | Skyward Wrap Dress at Fashion Bunker
Skyward Wrap Dress

$98 at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | Two-Tone Striped Asymmetric Dress at Zara
Two-Tone Striped Asymmetric Dress

$39.90 at Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | Semi-Sheer Polka Dot Dress at Zara
Semi-Sheer Polka Dot Dress

$35.90 at Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | Mel Side-Slit T-Shirt Dress at Modern Citizen
Mel Side-Slit T-Shirt Dress

$88 at Modern Citizen

Photo: Modern Citizen
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | J.O.A. Corset Dress at ShopBop
J.O.A. Corset Dress

$72 at ShopBop

Photo: ShopBop
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | TALL Square Neck Spot Slip Dress at Topshop
TALL Square Neck Spot Slip Dress

$48 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | PETITE Diagonal Striped Midi Dress at Topshop
PETITE Diagonal Striped Midi Dress

$95 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | Wrap Contrast Bodice Dress at Mango
Wrap Contrast Bodice Dress

$79.99 at Mango

Photo: Mango
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | Contrast Seam Dress at Mango
Contrast Seam Dress

$99.99 at Mango

Photo: Mango
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | Reversible Sequins Dress at Mango
Reversible Sequins Dress

$79.99 at Mango

Photo: Mango
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | Little Moon Atro Dress at Aritzia
Little Moon Atro Dress

$98 at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | PETITE Heavy Petal Chuck On Dress at Topshop
PETITE Heavy Petal Chuck On Dress

$95 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Best Spring Dresses Under $100 | Central Shirtdress in Rawley Stripe at Madewell
Central Shirtdress in Rawley Stripe

$98 at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

