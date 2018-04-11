The Best Spring Dresses Under $100

In the winter, wearing a dress usually means digging out the only pair of tights that doesn’t have a million rips in them, finding a sweater you can layer underneath it for optimal warmth, figuring out if you can actually swap out your snow boots for something a little more feminine, and then deciding on a coat-scarf-hat combo that won’t completely clash with the rest of your outfit.

But in the spring, wearing a dress means putting one on—full stop. We mean, sure, you’ve got to put on shoes before you leave the house, but you can pick just about any pair in your closet. And of course, you’ll throw a jacket over it—but again, you’ve got the pick of the litter: Instead of a winter-ready puffer, you can grab a trench coat, a puffer jacket, a moto topper—you name it.

The only hard work that comes with finding a spring dress to wear on any given day is narrowing it down to just one, especially when there are so many downright flattering trends on the horizon—and at so many different price points.

To fully embrace the warmer months, why not spend less so you can squeeze even more dresses into your closet? It’s time to pack away your heavy, cumbersome winter coats to make room—you’ll need it after you click through these best spring dresses, all under $100.

Shop the best affordable spring dresses ahead.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2017.