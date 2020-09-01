The Best Sports Bras For Runners of all Cup Sizes

Regardless of your shape, cup size, or fitness preferences, investing in one of the best sports bras for running is key to staying comfortable and supported—whether you’re into high-impact fitness like running, cross-training, and dance or prefer yoga, pilates, and mat-based workouts. Aside from function, design, and performance-enhancing fabrics, if you’re like me, you also might want a sports bra for running that’s suited for high-impact movement, but also kind of cute. Look, it’s probably the placebo effect, but frankly, when I have stylish activewear to put on, I kind of feel more motivated to get started with a workout and often end up pushing myself a little bit harder (as a side note, I do know I shouldn’t be so affected by the aesthetics of my sports bra when it comes to motivation, but hey, at least I’m being honest here.) Because activewear has become a bona fide fashion category in recent years, it’s subject to its own cycle of seasonal trends, and right now it’s all about long-line silhouettes, fun prints, bold colorways, and geometric or cut-out details.
But aside from style-focussed considerations, finding a sports bra for running to keep everything secure, in place, and comfortable for your exercise endeavors is actually a pretty essential piece for any activewear lineup that can either enhance or hinder your performance—not to mention potentially leave you in pain (we’re talking to you, jumping jacks). Ideally, you want your sports bra to be stylish and figure-flattering, but frankly, you also need it to be functional and supportive, which means it needs to offer a few other things too—solid support, comfortable design, anti-chafing fabric, and sweat-wicking functionality.
Of course, the best sports bra for running to suit your specific needs isn’t going to necessarily be the best sports bra for low-impact workouts, like barre, yoga, and stretching. For these higher impact activities like running and jogging, you’ll want to go for an option with greater compression capacity to hold everything *comfortably* in place without cutting off your circulation.
Regardless of your cup size, shape, or fitness needs, we’ve rounded up a few of the best sports bras for runnings you can buy online that will meet the needs of a variety of shapes and sizes as well as the type of exercises you engage in on the regular. Check out our top picks for the best workout tops for women below.
Tailored to deliver the utmost targeted support for high impact fitness and larger bust sizes, this zipper-adorned performance sports bra is the perfect sidekick for a variety of different workouts, including HIIT, sprints, jumping jacks, and dance classes. Available in two versatile colors (black and blush) this stylish sports bra offers both aesthetics and effective support without causing you discomfort while you work out.
Designed for runners and joggers with fuller figures, this super supportive, high impact sports bra offers superior support without leaving you feeling strangled. Available in B-E cup sizes, this high-performance sports bra features comfortable padded straps, a hook and eye closure for extra security, a soft underband for enhanced comfort, and adjustable straps that allow you to wear the bra regularly or crossed.
Designed specifically for those with full bust lines, this super supportive, “bounce-free” sports bra keeps your goods firmly in place preventing back pain and discomfort during and after you work out. It’s made of ultra-breathable and high-performance fabric to keep you dry and prevent chafing, and also features a hook and eye closure for added security, as well as a two-way stretch elastic band to ensure superior comfort without compromising support.
Combining two of the hottest active trends of the moment, animal print and long-line cuts, this ridiculously cute sports bra-fitness top hybrid is worthy of wearing with matching fitness leggings and running sneakers or your favorite pair of jeans and some strappy heels. The cropped cami style is perfect for lower impact fitness and features flattering spaghetti straps and a built-in shelf lining for light support and a bit of extra coverage.
Available in four fun, two-toned colorways, the Flex sports bra features a super comfortable and anti-chafe seamless design as well as a moisture-absorbing fabric that enhances your natural shape while offering medium to moderate support and keeping you nice and dry when you’re breaking some serious sweat. It’s also designed with a super cute cut-out back as well as removable padding for customizable coverage.
You probably are already keenly aware of tie-dye print’s massive revival this year, and we love how this chic athleisure brand took the apparel trend and brought it to the activewear world. The pastel, snowcone-inspired color story looks super chic peeking out of a semi-sheer tee shirt or worn alone with some high-waisted fitness leggings. The sports bra is also designed with a high-neckline for high coverage that suits any chest size, as well as a fitness-focused racerback to help boost performance.
Featuring a long-line cut, this supportive and chic sports bra is the perfect example of fashion meets function. In addition to its flattering design (it’s perfect for showing off your strong shoulders and biceps), it’s also available in three colorways: Fuschia (pictured above), black, and mint green. This style is ideal for small and medium cup sizes and offers high support for a variety of high impact workouts.
Believe it or not, this everyday sports bra not only offers extreme support and full coverage, but it also doubles as a nursing bra—and a nursing bra that you can breastfeed and work out in, how convenient (and cool) is that? The Athena sports bra offers mid to high coverage and support and also features a convertible back, so you can wear your straps crossed over or vertically.
This tri-colored sports bra is super lightweight and offers light to mid-level support with minimal coverage. The ultra stretchy color block style includes removable pads so you can customize your look based on your preferences, the weather, and the type of exercise you’re planning to tackle on that given day. The palm leaf-inspired color story (dark green, pink, and navy blue) gives this sports bra an elevated look.
Designed to give you plenty of support without the discomfort thanks to molded cups and adjustable straps, this high impact sports bra is ideal for kickboxing, running, circuit training, and other exercises that require a lot of brisk movements. This sports bra is also offered in sizes XX small to 1X.
Camo is one of the hottest prints in activewear at the moment, and this style-forward sports bra is the perfect take on the trend. Designed with super supportive and soft-to-the-touch compression fabric, this style holds everything in place for higher impact exercise without feeling painful or causing discomfort. It also features interior slits in case you should want to add cups to your bra, which is a huge plus.
Featuring a super sexy front cut-out and twist tie detail in the front, this animal print sports bra is literally cute enough to be a going-out crop top, except you actually can run in it. The best part? You can also buy the matching leggings for a complete set as well.
This plunging v-neck sports bra may look sleek and stylish, but it’s got far more to offer than its good looks. Designed for those with D-DD cup sizes, this super supportive sports bra features a seamless construction to prevent rubbing and chafing, as well as molded cups to keep the girls in place without leaving you feeling overly constricted. It’s also made from recycled Nylon, so it’s a great choice for those looking for an eco-friendly and sustainable option.
This high-neck, cut-out sports bra couldn’t be any chicer, but it also doesn’t skimp on performance. I personally own this piece, and I can honestly say that it’s my favorite sports bra ever. It keeps everything in place without completely cutting off my circulation and looks super cute popping out of a top or worn alone with the patching high-waisted leggings.