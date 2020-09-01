The Best Sports Bras For Runners of all Cup Sizes

Regardless of your shape, cup size, or fitness preferences, investing in one of the best sports bras for running is key to staying comfortable and supported—whether you’re into high-impact fitness like running, cross-training, and dance or prefer yoga, pilates, and mat-based workouts. Aside from function, design, and performance-enhancing fabrics, if you’re like me, you also might want a sports bra for running that’s suited for high-impact movement, but also kind of cute. Look, it’s probably the placebo effect, but frankly, when I have stylish activewear to put on, I kind of feel more motivated to get started with a workout and often end up pushing myself a little bit harder (as a side note, I do know I shouldn’t be so affected by the aesthetics of my sports bra when it comes to motivation, but hey, at least I’m being honest here.) Because activewear has become a bona fide fashion category in recent years, it’s subject to its own cycle of seasonal trends, and right now it’s all about long-line silhouettes, fun prints, bold colorways, and geometric or cut-out details.

But aside from style-focussed considerations, finding a sports bra for running to keep everything secure, in place, and comfortable for your exercise endeavors is actually a pretty essential piece for any activewear lineup that can either enhance or hinder your performance—not to mention potentially leave you in pain (we’re talking to you, jumping jacks). Ideally, you want your sports bra to be stylish and figure-flattering, but frankly, you also need it to be functional and supportive, which means it needs to offer a few other things too—solid support, comfortable design, anti-chafing fabric, and sweat-wicking functionality.

Of course, the best sports bra for running to suit your specific needs isn’t going to necessarily be the best sports bra for low-impact workouts, like barre, yoga, and stretching. For these higher impact activities like running and jogging, you’ll want to go for an option with greater compression capacity to hold everything *comfortably* in place without cutting off your circulation.

Regardless of your cup size, shape, or fitness needs, we’ve rounded up a few of the best sports bras for runnings you can buy online that will meet the needs of a variety of shapes and sizes as well as the type of exercises you engage in on the regular. Check out our top picks for the best workout tops for women below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tailored to deliver the utmost targeted support for high impact fitness and larger bust sizes, this zipper-adorned performance sports bra is the perfect sidekick for a variety of different workouts, including HIIT, sprints, jumping jacks, and dance classes. Available in two versatile colors (black and blush) this stylish sports bra offers both aesthetics and effective support without causing you discomfort while you work out.

Designed for runners and joggers with fuller figures, this super supportive, high impact sports bra offers superior support without leaving you feeling strangled. Available in B-E cup sizes, this high-performance sports bra features comfortable padded straps, a hook and eye closure for extra security, a soft underband for enhanced comfort, and adjustable straps that allow you to wear the bra regularly or crossed.

Designed specifically for those with full bust lines, this super supportive, “bounce-free” sports bra keeps your goods firmly in place preventing back pain and discomfort during and after you work out. It’s made of ultra-breathable and high-performance fabric to keep you dry and prevent chafing, and also features a hook and eye closure for added security, as well as a two-way stretch elastic band to ensure superior comfort without compromising support.