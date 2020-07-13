The Cutest Spa Headbands to Wear During a Day of Self-Care

Sometimes, you just need an at-home spa day. Whether you’re recovering from a difficult week at work or some personal drama, a day of pamper can do a world of good. Organize a day of self-care that includes bath bombs, cooling eye masks and a deep conditioning hair mask. After your spa menu is set, put on your favorite ASMR video, queue up your go-to bad day movies, turn off your phone and relax. Sure, it isn’t the spa, but the spa doesn’t have all of your streaming services. If you’re recreating a spa day, you need a reliable and comfy spa headband. You don’t want your freshly washed and conditioned hair coming in contact with a deep sea mud mask after all.

The best spa headbands are adjustable and personalized to the shape of your head, so the headband doesn’t fall off or feel too tight while you’re trying to chill out. They’re also made out of a comfortable and stretchy material that doesn’t irritate your skin. You’re trying to get perfect skin and you don’t want the piece of cloth holding your hair out of your face to cause a breakout. The headbands that we rounded up are a package deal, so you’ll get more than two or three that you can rotate in and out.

1. Whaline Spa Facial Headband

This headband won’t be too wide or too tight. It’ll fit just right, thanks to the magical tape that allows you to change the size of the stretchy headband. It’s made out of a comfy terry cloth, so you can wear it for long periods of time without it irritating you or your skin. It comes in three different sets, including a white, black and gray set, a green, yellow and blue set and a white, pink and black set.

2. LADES Facial Spa Headband

If you have to hit the road and want to feel a little luxurious on your trip, this roll-up headband will easily fit in your carry-on. This headband has magic stickers that make it easily adjustable, so you can keep your hair away from your face mask. This set comes with two little headbands. You can pick from eight different color combos to find headbands that suit your spa style.

3. Hicarer 3 Pack Microfiber Bowtie Headbands

Putting on skincare products just got more fun with this adorable headband. Featuring a large bow, this microfiber fleece headband will keep your hair back. The microfiber fleece is fast-drying, so even if you get it wet, it won’t be that way for long. The bow might not have any specific purpose, but it might inspire you to take selfies while rocking it. You can choose between a white, pink and navy set or a light pink, light green or light brown set.