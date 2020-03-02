The Best Soft Mattress Toppers to Help You Sleep Better

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you suffer from chronic back pain or are simply prone to occasional bouts of insomnia, the bed you’re currently sleeping on may just be, at least, part of the culprit. Investing in an entirely new mattress is clearly an expensive investment, and a downright hassle to deal with. However, adding a soft mattress topper to your current bed set-up is a more budget-friendly way to increase your comfort while you slumber without having to dip into your savings to get some relief and sleep better overall.

The best mattress toppers are typically designed with breathable cotton or wool, and they help to keep moisture at bay so you can get a full night’s rest—even if you sweat at night. There are different types of mattress toppers that address different sleeping concerns and personal comfort preferences. Soft mattress toppers are great for making your bed feel more fluffy and bouncy, and they’re great for those who don’t tend to move around a lot while they’re sleeping.

1. Emonia Soft Mattress Topper

This dual-sided queen size mattress topper is designed to be used for comfortable sleep regardless of the time of year. It features one side made for warmer weather, and another thicker side to keep you warm during the colder times of the year.

2. Sleep Innovations Mattress Topper

This four-inch mattress topper is perfect for side, back and stomach sleepers and is designed with a dual-layer filled with cozy fiber filling and gel memory foam the most comfortable sleep imaginable.

3. LEISURE TOWN Twin XL Mattress Pad

This breathable mattress topper is engineered with HNN cooling technology, making it a great option for those who suffer from night sweats or live in a warmer climate.